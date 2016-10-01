Chelsea will be looking to get their season back on track on Saturday after failing to win any of their last three Premier League games after yet another loss away to Arsenal last time out. The Blues started brilliantly with three straight victories leading many to call them title favourites but Antonio Conte has suffered since the 2-2 draw with Swansea. A third-straight defeat could push Roman Abramovich to question whether the Italian was the correct appointment.

Similarly to Chelsea, Hull started the season well but have trailed off in recent weeks, conceding nine goal in their last two Premier League games. In both of those games the Tigers have been reduced to 10 men in the first half and have paid the price emphatically. Caretaker Mike Phelan is still yet to be given the role on a permanent basis after claiming the terms of the contract keep changing.

It’s a big game for…

Cesc Fabregas. He finally worked his way back into Conte’s starting line-up last weekend, only to be the first to be replaced as the Blues fell three goals behind. He has been left out of the most recent Spain squad and needs to start performing before his career comes to a standstill.

Best stat…

After being sent off last weekend against Liverpool, this will be the first game defender Ahmed Elmohamedy has ever missed for Hull.

Remember when...

In 2015, when Hull fought back from 2-0 down at home to the Premier League champions-elect to get level at 2-2 before Loic Remy nabbed a winner for the Blues late on. It also featured a terrible bit of goalkeeping the Thibaut Courtois will be eager to forget.

Player to watch…

Diego Costa. If Chelsea are dominating he will be amongst the goals having rediscovered his best form at the start of this season. However, with four yellow cards to his name so far, if Hull’s defence is stubborn and resolute then you could see the Spaniard getting restless.

Form guide…

Hull: WWLDLL

Chelsea: WWWDLL

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3.00pm

TV: Highlights BBC1 10.30pm.

Odds…

Hull: 99/14

Chelsea: 1/2

Draw: 23/6