What time does it start?

Kick-off is at 3pm on Saturday 4 January.

Where can I watch it?

Highlights of the game are available on BBC1 at 10.30pm. You can also follow The Independent’s live blog for all the action.

It’s a big game for…

Philippe Coutinho. The Brazilian is still working his way back to full fitness after a three-month injury layoff but Liverpool are desperate to get him back to top form in order to reverse their slump. On paper, Hull will be a perfect game for him to do that.

Remember when…

Liverpool thrashed Hull 5-1 in the reverse fixture this season, with James Milner scoring two penalties in the rout.

Player to watch…

Sadio Mane. Mane is back from the Africa Cup of Nations and has been desperately missed by Liverpool. His restoration to the first team will be a timely one as Roberto Firmino in particular has struggled without Mane.

Past three meetings…

Liverpool 5 (Lallana, Milner 2, Mane, Coutinho) Hull 1 (Meyler)

September 24, 2016, Premier League

Hull 1 (Dawson) Liverpool 0

April 28, 2015, Premier League

Liverpool 0 Hull 0

October 25, 2014, Premier League

Form guide…

Hull City: LWLWLD

Liverpool: DWLLLD

Odds…





Hull City: 13/2

Liverpool: 7/15

Draw: 15/4

(Odds provided by 888sport)