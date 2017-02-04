Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways at Hull City on Saturday, with the relegation-threatened Tigers seeming to have improved under new manager Marco Silva.
The Portuguese's men held Manchester United at Old Trafford in midweek, and may prove to be a test for Jurgen Klopp's side, who have struggled to break down solid opponents in recent weeks.
Elsewhere, an in-form Everton side entertain Eddie Howe's leaky Bournemouth, Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce will hope to get one over on his former club Sunderland, Southampton face West Ham United in a mid-table clash, West Bromwich Albion play Stoke City and Watford host Burnley.
Saturday's Premier League fixtures
Chelsea vs Arsenal - 12.30pm
Crystal Palace vs Sunderland
Everton vs Bournemouth
Hull City vs Liverpool
Southampton vs West Ham United
Watford vs Burnley
West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City
Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm
Sunday's Premier League fixtures
Manchester City vs Swansea City - 1.30pm
Leicester City vs Manchester United - 4.00pm
