Liverpool will look to get back to winning ways at Hull City on Saturday, with the relegation-threatened Tigers seeming to have improved under new manager Marco Silva.

The Portuguese's men held Manchester United at Old Trafford in midweek, and may prove to be a test for Jurgen Klopp's side, who have struggled to break down solid opponents in recent weeks.

Elsewhere, an in-form Everton side entertain Eddie Howe's leaky Bournemouth, Crystal Palace's Sam Allardyce will hope to get one over on his former club Sunderland, Southampton face West Ham United in a mid-table clash, West Bromwich Albion play Stoke City and Watford host Burnley.

Follow live updates on our blog below...

Please allow a moment for the blog to load.

Saturday's Premier League fixtures

Chelsea vs Arsenal - 12.30pm

Crystal Palace vs Sunderland

Everton vs Bournemouth

Hull City vs Liverpool

Southampton vs West Ham United

Watford vs Burnley

West Bromwich Albion vs Stoke City

Tottenham Hotspur vs Middlesbrough - 5.30pm

Sunday's Premier League fixtures

Manchester City vs Swansea City - 1.30pm

Leicester City vs Manchester United - 4.00pm