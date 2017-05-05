Hull sit just two points above the relegation zone and have the chance to pull away from the trailing Swansea, who feature in Saturday’s late fixture against Everton, by beating Sunderland on Saturday.

Marco Silva has worked wonders at the Tigers, rescuing them from obscurity with a string of impressive results including vital wins over fellow strugglers Middlesbrough and Swansea.

Sunderland are already relegated and are therefore playing for nothing but their futures, if owner Ellis Short has not decided who he will axe over the summer.

The managerial situation is also unclear, with David Moyes admitting his future is in the balance until he holds discussions with directors once the season finishes.

If nothing else, he will be keen to salvage his reputation, which has been damaged having failed to keep Sunderland up.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be televised live.

Highlights will be shown on BBC1 at 10.20pm.

Prediction

If Hull perform to their potential, they should come away with all three points. Sunderland’s only real threat is England striker Jermain Defoe, who has netted 14 times despite his teammate’s struggles this season and if Hull can contain him, the visitors’ defence can be got at.

Silva will be without Will Keane, Ryan Mason, David Meyler and Omar Elabdellaoui while Greg Luer and Brian Lenihan are doubtful. Moyes’ squad have suffered with injury all season and are currently without Paddy McNair, Bryan Oviedo and Jan Kirchoff, while Darren Gibson, Lee Cattermole and Billy Jones are major doubts for the trip to the KCOM.

It is far from the most glamorous tie of the weekend but the game is of huge significance to Hull. If they are to survive, it will have been one of the most impressive managerial turnarounds in recent memory considering Marco Silva has had limited time to save his depleted squad.

It’s a big game for…

Harry Maguire: The centre back has had a brilliant season at the heart of the Hull defence and will be looking to continue that form. Sunderland have been awful all season but their one shining light is Jermain Defoe, who Maguire will have to keep quiet. If he does, Hull will be confident of having too much for the visitors in this must win game.

Best stat…

There have been seven red cards in this fixture in the 12 meetings since 2006, including two in one game on consecutive occasions in 2009/10 and 2013/14

Remember when…

Sunderland beat Hull 0-1 at the KC Stadium in the 2006/07 Championship campaign. Phil Parkinson’s Hull had won just two league games all season and an injury time goal from Ross Wallace was enough to secure the win, yet the striker was then sent off for removing his shirt in the celebration, much to manager Roy Keane’s displeasure.

Player to watch...

Jermain Defoe: We all know what he is capable of, but this is a particularly interesting situation because the striker will be leaving relegated Sunderland this summer. He is not one to give up anyway, but also has the opportunity to put himself in the shop window for any clubs who aren’t already interested in signing him. He is Sunderland’s only realistic chance of grabbing a goal and will not be short of suitors when the transfer window opens.

Past three meetings…

Sunderland 3 Hull City 0

Premier League, November 2016

Hull City 1 Sunderland 1

Premier League, March 2015

Sunderland 1 Hull City 3

Premier League, December 2014

Form

Hull City: WLLWD

Sunderland: LLDLL

Odds

Provided by 888 Sport

Hull to win: 4/9

Sunderland to win: 13/2

Draw: 7/2