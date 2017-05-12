​Eddie Howe admits it'll be "very difficult" for Bournemouth to keep Jack Wilshere next season.

The midfielder impressed on loan from Arsenal but saw his temporary spell cut short prematurely after suffering a broken leg in the 4-0 away defeat to Tottenham last month.

Wilshere began his rehabilitation at the Vitality Stadium but has since returned to Arsenal and Howe doesn't believe they can count on him returning.

"Jack did part of his rehab here, he has now gone back to Arsenal, but it was great to see him for the week he was with us," he said in his weekly press conference.

"It was really nice to be able to speak to him and also for him to see all the players again because after the Tottenham game he suffered the injury and the players had not seen him (since).

"It was really nice to be able to be able to spend time with him, to talk to him and wish him well for the future."

Asked if there would be any chance to bring Wilshere back at Bournemouth next season, Howe replied: "No, I think that is going to be very difficult for us.

"When we signed him on loan, and I have said this many times, the plan was for him to stay for a season and then to go back to Arsenal to evaluate his future."