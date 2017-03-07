Jamie Carragher has buried the hatchet with Danny Simpson in the only way he knows how – by taking a shot at Gary Neville.

The pair were involved in a heated Twitter spat after Sky Sports pundit Carragher said Leicester’s players should “hang their heads in shame” for the form that saw Claudio Ranieri sacked.

Tempers appear to have simmered down since then with Simpson insisting he will be perfectly civil with the former Liverpool defender should they ever meet.

“Of course I'll shake his hand if I see him,” he said. “Sure we'll have a bit of a laugh and a joke. He'll have to get me on Monday Night Football!

“Listen, I've got the utmost respect for him. I think you can do that with someone you respect. How many games has he played in the Premier League for Liverpool? Loads.

“You've got that whole Manchester-Liverpool thing going on as well, so it's good fun. For me, it's just light-hearted and I'd like to think it's the same from his end.”

And it appears Carragher has seen the funny side now too responding to Simpson's request saying: “We could do with proper insight from a right back!” in a light-hearted dig at his regular co-host Neville.