Craig Shakespeare says Jamie Vardy has moved on from his transfer to-and-fro with Arsenal ahead of his first return to the Emirates Stadium since last summer's drama.

The Gunners triggered the release clause in the England striker's contract only for Vardy to turn down a switch to sign a new improved deal to remain with the Premier League champions.

Vardy faces Arsene Wenger's men this evening appearing to have overcome his early season goalscoring struggles and his manager believes his star striker is nearing his best once again.

"I think all players will go through peaks and troughs, they have that and they have to stay mentally tough, which Jamie did," he said ahead of the game.

"Players can't think, 'If I have one bad game maybe I made the wrong decision'.

"It's about rolling your sleeves up and making sure you turn those indifferent performances into good performances and you see the Jamie that we're seeing out here at the moment, playing full of confidence but a goal threat as well."

Vardy scored just six times for the Foxes before Christmas but has nine goals in his last 13 games for Leicester and England, with Shakespeare now expecting even more.

"I'm reluctant to say yes (he is back to his best) as I want more from him, but his goalscoring of late has been very good," he said.

"I think strikers go through purple patches, then there are the dark times when whatever they hit doesn't go in.

"At the moment, you see a player full of confidence and full of running, we need a Jamie Vardy threatening defenders, getting on the shoulders and being a goal threat as well."