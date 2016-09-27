Leicester City striker Jamie Vardy has revealed how his recovery from a dead leg was severely hampered by his love of Skittles vodka.

In an extract of his autobiography ‘From Nowhere’ serialised by The Sun, Vardy wrote how he would often “sit back and enjoy” the homemade concoction without realising the drink was slowing his rehabilitation.

The incident occurred in his first season at the Foxes back in 2012, shortly after his £1m move from non-league Fleetwood Town.

Vardy revealed how a conversation with club physio Dave Rennie over why he was taking so long to recover left him “a little shocked”.

"I had a dead leg — a fairly routine injury, but it was ­taking an age to get better.' wrote Vardy.

"I had a three-litre vodka ­bottle at home I would put loads of Skittles sweets in.

"Once one batch had fully dissolved, I'd top it up with more — only the red or purple sweets because I don't fancy the orange, green and yellow ones. I must have put a different batch in at least 20 times.

(Getty)

"After that, you can drink the vodka neat and it tastes just like Skittles. When I was bored at home in the evening I'd pour myself a glass, sit back and enjoy. The vodka was decent but it wasn't doing much for my dead leg, which didn't stop bleeding for ages.'

"Dave Rennie, the physio, said he couldn't believe it wasn't improving. He'd seen a torn calf muscle heal quicker,' Vardy continued.

"He pulled me aside one day when nobody else was about. 'What are you doing?' Dave asked. "Nothing I wouldn't normally do," I replied.

"Then I explained that what I'd normally do was drink Skittle vodka.

"'Well, that will be why, then,' Dave said, looking a little shocked, before going on to explain the science behind it and how the alcohol was damaging the healing process."