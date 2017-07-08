Jermain Defoe says final farewell to 'best friend' Bradley Lowery

Jermain Defoe has posted his final farewell to Bradley Lowery after the six-year-old Sunderland fan, his “best friend”, died on Friday.

Bradley, who suffered from neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer which primarily affects children, became well-recognised within football following an awareness campaign by his family.

Bradley made several appearances as a mascot for Sunderland and struck up a close friendship with Defoe, who regularly visited the youngster at home and in hospital.

In a statement posted on his official Twitter account, Defoe said: “Goodbye my friend, gonna miss you lots. I feel so blessed God brought you into my life and had some amazing moments with you and for that I'm so grateful.

“I'll never ever forget the way you looked at me for the first time, the genuine love in those cute eyes. Really finding it hard to express what you mean to me.

Sleep tight little one... 💙 pic.twitter.com/iGqLXdvlVi — Jermain Defoe (@IAmJermainDefoe) July 8, 2017

“The way you say my name, your little smiles when the cameras come out like a superstar and the love I felt when I was with you.

“Your courage and bravery will continue to inspire me for the rest of my life. You will never know what a difference you made to me as a person.

“God has you in his arms and I will always carry you in my heart. Sleep tight little one. My best friend.”

Defoe, who left Sunderland after their relegation to join Bournemouth, broke down at his unveiling at his new club this week when asked about Bradley.

Bradley and Defoe were pictured snuggled up together at the youngster's home in Blackhall, County Durham last week after the little boy had a party in bed as a way of saying goodbye.

Jermain Defoe overcome with emotion when talking about Bradley Lowery

In a statement on the family's Facebook page on Friday, Bradley's mother Gemma Lowery said: “My brave boy has went with the angels today 07/07/17 at 13:35, in mammy and daddies arms surrounded by his family.

“He was our little superhero and put the biggest fight up but he was needed else where. There are no words to describe how heart broken we are.

“Thank you everyone for all your support and kind words. Sleep tight baby boy and fly high with them angels.”

Additional reporting by PA