Joe Gomez signs new five-year contract with Liverpool

Joe Gomez has penned a new five-year contract with Liverpool, committing his long-term future to Anfield.

The 19-year-old defender has been identified as a central part of the Merseyside club’s future by Jurgen Klopp, despite suffering a cruciate knee ligament injury just six days after his manager’s appointment.

Gomez had already impressed under former boss Brendan Rodgers, who installed him in Liverpool’s first-choice starting line-up following his £3.5m move from Charlton Athletic.

