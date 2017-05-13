Joe Hart has said that he does not see himself returning to parent club Manchester City – but that it is “more than likely” he will be playing in the Premier League next season.

Pep Guardiola quickly decided the England number one was surplus to requirements upon joining the club from Bayern Munich in the summer, with Hart deciding to join Serie A club Torino on loan.

The 30-year-old still has two years left to run on his current deal with City and has previously spoken about returning to the club, but now appears resigned to a move away from the Etihad Stadium.

“[A Premier League return] is more than likely, I'd say, but that's me with no knowledge,” he said on Sky Sports. “I've got no firm contact with anybody, but whatever I'm doing I'd love to be permanent where I go.

“If it's back at Manchester City - which I don't see happening - then great, but other than that, another loan at my age I don't think is the right thing for me.

“I feel like people think I'm keeping something close to my chest, I'm not. The goalkeeping world is a little bit crazy, it requires movement, I've still got two years at Manchester City, and the only certainty I've got is the next three games at Torino."

Guardiola did not think Hart was good enough (Getty)



Hart also admitted in the interview that he has “different ideas” to current Manchester City manager Guardiola.

The Spanish coach felt Hart wasn’t good enough with the ball at his feet to play in his preferred tactical set-up and instead decided to spend £17m on Barcelona goalkeeper Claudio Bravo.

Bravo has had a tough season at City (Getty)



“It was a strange situation; it feels like years and years ago now, because I don't feel a part of it so much anymore,” Hart added. “I'm a player, I give my heart, soul and passion into the team I'm playing for, and at the moment that team isn't Manchester City.

“The manager didn't want me, so I had to find somewhere else. We obviously had different ideas, the manager who came in came in with a lot of experience, a lot of medals, and I know the club worked really hard to get him.”