Joey Barton has been banned from football and all football activity for 18 months after admitting an FA misconduct charge in relation to betting.

An FA statement read: "It was alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1,260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions in breach of FA Rule E8.

"Following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Burnley midfielder was also fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

"Written Reasons will follow in due course."

