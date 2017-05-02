Joey Barton has vowed that he will be one to decide when he retires as he faces up to the consequences of his 18-month ban from the game.

The midfielder, who intends to appeal the length of the suspension, was also been fined £30,000 after admitting to placing 1,260 bets over a 10-year period.

An FA statement read: "It was alleged that between 26 March 2006 and 13 May 2016, he placed 1,260 bets on the result, progress, conduct or any other aspect of, or occurrence in, football matches or competitions in breach of FA Rule E8.

I was the one who dedicated my life to forge this career. Therefore, I will be the one to call time on it. 👊🏻 pic.twitter.com/KjQLnWDZ8J — Joseph Barton (@Joey7Barton) May 2, 2017

"Following the Independent Regulatory Commission hearing, the Burnley midfielder was also fined £30,000 and warned as to his future conduct.

"Written Reasons will follow in due course."

Those written reasons, released last Thursday, indicated tha the FA feel the 18-month suspension handed down to 34-year-old was the "shortest possible" available to them.

Joey Barton has made 18 appearances for Burnley since re-joining last December ( Getty )

They said the ban was "the shortest possible sanction to reflect the totality of his betting breaches was a suspension from football and footballing activity for a period of 18 months".

In his original statement following the suspension Barton said the FA's decision "effectively forces him into retirement" despite his appeal but appears ready now to continue in the game whatever the outcome.

"The FA have announced I am banned from all football for 18 months and fined £30,000 and costs for offences against The FA’s Betting Rules. I am very disappointed at the harshness of the sanction. The decision effectively forces me into an early retirement from playing football."

He added in a statement released on his own website: "Having consulted with my friends and lawyers, I have decided I will be appealing against the length of the ban. I hope that I shall be afforded a fair hearing by an independent Appeal Panel. If I am, we are confident that the sanction will be reduced to a fair one that both reflects the offences as well as the mitigating factors and the fact that there was nothing untoward or suspicious about the bets I made."

Barton released a statement after being banned from football ( Getty )

Barton agreed to re-join Burnley in December after a controversial spell with Rangers before being officially charged by the FA three days later. He accepted the charge on January 2.

The 34-year-old thanked the Clarets for their support during his time at Turf Moor.

"I want to thank the Burnley FC board, management, players and staff for their faith and understanding, and their belief that I would play for them, and play well, even with this hanging over me, and I want to thank the Burnley fans for the support they have given me throughout. They have been brilliant."