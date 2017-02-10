Fans have noticed it, players have noticed it and, by Jove, we think we've just noticed it too.
There has been a serious dearth of footballing action this week.
With little happening on the pitch - and no, that excuse for an FA Cup tie between Leicester City and Derby County doesn't really count our attention has instead turned to the Chelsea training ground.
With a lack of first-team action this season, John Terry has been showing off some of his lesser known skills - perhaps in a bid to catch manager Antonio Conte's attention.
On Wednesday, the 36-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of his freakishly neat handwriting adorning a set of coaching exercise books.
If that wasn't enough, the centre-half then shared a photo of himself doing some stretches with "the main man" Vinay Menon - the club's in-house yoga and meditation guru.
But the real pièce de résistance of JT's Insta arrived on Thursday when he showed himself doing not one, two, three or four, but five (FIVE!) keepy-uppies with a piece of chewing gum.
Mesut Ozil, you've got NOTHING.
- More about:
- John Terry
- Chewing gum
- Chelsea F.c.