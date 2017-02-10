Fans have noticed it, players have noticed it and, by Jove, we think we've just noticed it too.

There has been a serious dearth of footballing action this week.

With little happening on the pitch - and no, that excuse for an FA Cup tie between Leicester City and Derby County doesn't really count our attention has instead turned to the Chelsea training ground.

With a lack of first-team action this season, John Terry has been showing off some of his lesser known skills - perhaps in a bid to catch manager Antonio Conte's attention.

On Wednesday, the 36-year-old shared a photo on Instagram of his freakishly neat handwriting adorning a set of coaching exercise books.

Always learning ⚽📚📉 @chelseafc A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 8, 2017 at 12:38am PST

If that wasn't enough, the centre-half then shared a photo of himself doing some stretches with "the main man" Vinay Menon - the club's in-house yoga and meditation guru.

Yoga and stretching with the main man Vinay 👌 A photo posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 8, 2017 at 8:48am PST

But the real pièce de résistance of JT's Insta arrived on Thursday when he showed himself doing not one, two, three or four, but five (FIVE!) keepy-uppies with a piece of chewing gum.

Training today @davidluiz_4 🤙🏻 @chelseafc A video posted by John Terry (@johnterry.26) on Feb 9, 2017 at 8:25am PST

Mesut Ozil, you've got NOTHING.