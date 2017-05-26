Chelsea loanee Michael Hector has revealed how outgoing club captain John Terry helped him through his tricky start to life at Bundesliga side Eintracht Frankfurt.

The 24-year-old Jamaican international, who Chelsea signed from Reading on transfer deadline day in 2015, joined the German side on loan at the start of the current season.

But the 13th loan move of his eight-year professional career did not begin well. Hector was sent off twice during his first few weeks in Frankfurt, with the defender revealing text messages from Terry helped him through the difficult time.

“He has helped me quite a bit since I signed for Chelsea,” Hector told Goal about Terry.

“He spoke to me well and even when I started badly at Frankfurt with the two red cards, he sent me a text saying, 'This is football, it is part of our jobs as a defender and these things happen.'

“He said you are a good defender and you will come out from it. When I scored he sent me a text saying, 'Well done and I am buzzing for you'.

“His messages mean a lot to me and it shows the type of person that he is.

“He is down to earth and he is such a nice guy. He is a football man and he has always looked after the new players that have come in. It is a pleasure for someone like that to look out for me.”

Terry is leaving Chelsea after the FA Cup final ( Getty )

Terry will play his final match for Chelsea in the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday, having announced that he will leave the Premier League champions at the end of the season.