John Terry has penned an emotional open letter to Chelsea fans as he prepares to leave the club after 22 years.

Terry and the club announced the move on Monday which sees the 36-year-old walk away after a glittering career at Stamford Bridge including 14 trophies.

And as he prepares to say his farewells he took the time out to send a message to Blues fans.

John Terry's greatest moments







9 show all John Terry's greatest moments















1/9 Made Chelsea captain in 2004 Jose Mourinho handed Terry the armband at the start of the 2004/05 season Getty

2/9 Named best defender in Champions League Terry was also voted as Premier League Player of the Year for 2004/05 Getty

3/9 Wins first Premier League title Terry captained Chelsea to his and their first Premier League title in 2005 Getty

4/9 Wins back-to-back titles Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06, sweeping all before them Getty

5/9 Named England captain in 2006 Steve McClaren chose Terry as his England captain in August 2006 Getty

6/9 Wins fourth FA Cup in 2010 Terry picked up yet another trophy in May 2010 Getty

7/9 Wins Champions League in 2012 Terry lifted the trophy for the first time - infamously in full Chelsea kit - despite not playing in the final through suspension Getty

8/9 Wins Carling Cup in 2015 Terry scored the opening goal and won Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Tottenham at Wembley Getty

9/9 Wins fourth Premier League title Captained Chelsea to a fourth title of his career as well as being named in the 2014/15 Team of the Year Getty

"It’s with overwhelming emotion that earlier this week the club and I announced this will be my last season as a Chelsea player," he said in a statement on Chelsea's official website.

"This has been the toughest decision of my life for me and my family​, but I always envisaged leaving on the right terms, in the right way and at the right time - and that is now.

"I feel I still have regular football in me but understand that opportunities here at Chelsea will be limited, it is therefore time for a new challenge.

Terry has no intention of walking away from the game just yet and has been linked with a stay in the Premier League with the likes of Bournemouth, West Brom and Crystal Palace understood to be interested.

"I want to stress that the journey is not yet over. There is a long way to go and we are committed to ending this campaign on a high. I am fully focused on helping the team and manager in every way I can from now until the end of the season."