John Terry could retire when Chelsea career comes to an end this summer

Bournemouth are understood to be interested in taking him next season Terry hasn't ruled out walking away from the game altogether at the end of the season

John Terry could retire when his Chelsea career comes to an end in two games time Getty

John Terry says he could retire when his Chelsea career comes to an end this summer.

Terry made his 716th and likely penultimate appearance for the Blues on Monday night, scoring his 67th goal as the Premier League champions beat Watford 4-3.

The 36-year-old will leave Chelsea this summer after 22 years and is also expected to play on Sunday against Sunderland when he will lift a fifth championship title and 15th major honour.

A 16th could follow with the FA Cup final with Arsenal on the horizon and while Bournemouth are understood to be interested in taking him next season Terry hasn't ruled out walking away from the game altogether at the end of the season.

"I've still not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring from football," he told Sky Sports. "It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that's here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I haven't made any decisions of yet and I'm evaluating all my options at the moment."

The future of Terry has perplexed many of Antonio Conte's predecessors, but the Italian has managed the imminent departure respectfully and courteously.

Conte thinks Terry should stick by his decision to continue playing regularly elsewhere, which was his motivation for leaving.

John Terry's greatest moments

John Terry's greatest moments

  • 1/9 Made Chelsea captain in 2004

    Jose Mourinho handed Terry the armband at the start of the 2004/05 season

    Getty

  • 2/9 Named best defender in Champions League

    Terry was also voted as Premier League Player of the Year for 2004/05

    Getty

  • 3/9 Wins first Premier League title

    Terry captained Chelsea to his and their first Premier League title in 2005

    Getty

  • 4/9 Wins back-to-back titles

    Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06, sweeping all before them

    Getty

  • 5/9 Named England captain in 2006

    Steve McClaren chose Terry as his England captain in August 2006

    Getty

  • 6/9 Wins fourth FA Cup in 2010

    Terry picked up yet another trophy in May 2010

    Getty

  • 7/9 Wins Champions League in 2012

    Terry lifted the trophy for the first time - infamously in full Chelsea kit - despite not playing in the final through suspension

    Getty

  • 8/9 Wins Carling Cup in 2015

    Terry scored the opening goal and won Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Tottenham at Wembley

    Getty

  • 9/9 Wins fourth Premier League title

    Captained Chelsea to a fourth title of his career as well as being named in the 2014/15 Team of the Year

    Getty

Asked if Terry should retire, Conte said: "No. Absolutely (not). Otherwise he stays here. John wants to continue to play. I wish for him and his family the best. Chelsea will be always his home."

The Premier League trophy will be presented following Chelsea's final match of the season on Sunday. Conte added: "This is the right final for John."

