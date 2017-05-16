John Terry says he could retire when his Chelsea career comes to an end this summer.

Terry made his 716th and likely penultimate appearance for the Blues on Monday night, scoring his 67th goal as the Premier League champions beat Watford 4-3.

The 36-year-old will leave Chelsea this summer after 22 years and is also expected to play on Sunday against Sunderland when he will lift a fifth championship title and 15th major honour.

A 16th could follow with the FA Cup final with Arsenal on the horizon and while Bournemouth are understood to be interested in taking him next season Terry hasn't ruled out walking away from the game altogether at the end of the season.

"I've still not ruled out Sunday being my last game and retiring from football," he told Sky Sports. "It depends, if the right offer comes along I will sit down and consider it with my family - whether that's here, abroad, or wherever that may be.

"Genuinely I haven't made any decisions of yet and I'm evaluating all my options at the moment."

The future of Terry has perplexed many of Antonio Conte's predecessors, but the Italian has managed the imminent departure respectfully and courteously.

Conte thinks Terry should stick by his decision to continue playing regularly elsewhere, which was his motivation for leaving.

John Terry's greatest moments







9 show all John Terry's greatest moments















1/9 Made Chelsea captain in 2004 Jose Mourinho handed Terry the armband at the start of the 2004/05 season Getty

2/9 Named best defender in Champions League Terry was also voted as Premier League Player of the Year for 2004/05 Getty

3/9 Wins first Premier League title Terry captained Chelsea to his and their first Premier League title in 2005 Getty

4/9 Wins back-to-back titles Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06, sweeping all before them Getty

5/9 Named England captain in 2006 Steve McClaren chose Terry as his England captain in August 2006 Getty

6/9 Wins fourth FA Cup in 2010 Terry picked up yet another trophy in May 2010 Getty

7/9 Wins Champions League in 2012 Terry lifted the trophy for the first time - infamously in full Chelsea kit - despite not playing in the final through suspension Getty

8/9 Wins Carling Cup in 2015 Terry scored the opening goal and won Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Tottenham at Wembley Getty

9/9 Wins fourth Premier League title Captained Chelsea to a fourth title of his career as well as being named in the 2014/15 Team of the Year Getty

Asked if Terry should retire, Conte said: "No. Absolutely (not). Otherwise he stays here. John wants to continue to play. I wish for him and his family the best. Chelsea will be always his home."

The Premier League trophy will be presented following Chelsea's final match of the season on Sunday. Conte added: "This is the right final for John."