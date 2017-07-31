  1. Sport
John Terry, Chelsea and Sunderland avoid FA punishment for the player's planned substitution

The Football Association’s integrity unit found no evidence of spot-fixing

Terry was withdrawn in the 26th minute to a standing ovation Getty

John Terry, Chelsea and Sunderland have avoided any punishment for the 36-year-old’s planned substitution in the final game of last season, with the case now closed with no action taken after the Football Association’s integrity unit found no evidence of spot-fixing.

In what was his final game for Chelsea, Terry had organised to come off after 26 minutes to represent his shirt number, with former Sunderland manager David Moyes also revealing after his side's 5-1 defeat that he had been informed of the idea.

The former club captain had similarly told the editor of Chelsea fanzine ‘CFC UK’ of the plan, with the publication’s twitter account @onlyapound then releasing the information 36 minutes before kick-off, and many bookmakers later revealing that they had paid out on bets on when Terry would come off.

The FA subsequently opened an investigation into the incident, but found no evidence that it was a deliberate case of spot-fixing or that anyone at either club had links to the bets made.

It was also concluded that Terry getting substituted at a certain minute of that match was a “predictable” circumstance.

For action to be taken in such cases, it would have to be proved that any conversations about such plans are for the deliberate purpose of gambling, and that was not the case here.

