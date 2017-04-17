John Terry will leave Chelsea at the end of the season, the player and club have confirmed in a joint-statement.

The 36-year-old will bring the curtain down on his 22-year Chelsea career with the club currently on course for what would be his fifth Premier League title, with the Blues four points clear at the top of the table.

He did not confirm what he will do after leaving Chelsea, adding that he “will decide on my future in due course”, but did add that he will look to prolong his playing career with “a new challenge”.

John Terry's greatest moments







1/9 Made Chelsea captain in 2004 Jose Mourinho handed Terry the armband at the start of the 2004/05 season Getty

2/9 Named best defender in Champions League Terry was also voted as Premier League Player of the Year for 2004/05 Getty

3/9 Wins first Premier League title Terry captained Chelsea to his and their first Premier League title in 2005 Getty

4/9 Wins back-to-back titles Chelsea defended their title in 2005/06, sweeping all before them Getty

5/9 Named England captain in 2006 Steve McClaren chose Terry as his England captain in August 2006 Getty

6/9 Wins fourth FA Cup in 2010 Terry picked up yet another trophy in May 2010 Getty

7/9 Wins Champions League in 2012 Terry lifted the trophy for the first time - infamously in full Chelsea kit - despite not playing in the final through suspension Getty

8/9 Wins Carling Cup in 2015 Terry scored the opening goal and won Man of the Match as Chelsea beat Tottenham at Wembley Getty

9/9 Wins fourth Premier League title Captained Chelsea to a fourth title of his career as well as being named in the 2014/15 Team of the Year Getty

A statement issued on the club’s website on Monday afternoon read: “John Terry and Chelsea Football Club today jointly announce our captain will leave the club at the end of the season.

“Everybody at Stamford Bridge would like to express our enormous gratitude to John and wish him the very best of luck for the future.”

Terry will end his Chelsea career with at least 14 major trophies to his name, having won the Premier League four times, five FA Cups, three League Cups, the Europa League and the famous Champions League success of 2012, and he could yet add another two to that list with Chelsea leading the Premier League and taking on Tottenham in this weekend’s FA Cup semi-finals.

After making his England debut in June 2003 against Serbia and Montenegro, Terry was named England captain by Steve McClaren in August 2006, succeeding David Beckham, and he went on to make 78 appearances for his country, scoring six times.

Terry was stripped of the England captaincy by McClaren’s successor, Fabio Capello, in February 2010, before being reappointed as the national team skipper a year later after Rio Ferdinand suffered a long-term injury.

He would be stripped of the captaincy a second time in February 2012 after being accused of racially abusing Queens Park Rangers defender Anton Ferdinand, though this time it was by the Football Association rather than Capello and led to the Italian’s resignation as manager, though he would continue to play for England until the end of the 2012 European Championship before announcing his international retirement in September 2012.

More to follow...