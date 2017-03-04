Jose Mourinho defended the decision-making of referee Kevin Friend after Manchester United’s incident-packed 1-1 draw with Bournemouth, during which two penalties were awarded, Andrew Surman was sent-off and Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Tyrone Mings both escaped red-cards despite repeated clashes.

Mings appeared to stamp on Ibrahimovic’s head just before half-time, moments before the Manchester United striker retaliated by catching Mings with a swinging elbow. Ibrahimovic had already been yellow-carded but Friend did not penalise either player, instead sending off Andrew Surman for a push on the Swede.

In the second-half Friend awarded a penalty to United after harshly judging Adam Smith to have blocked Paul Pogba’s cross with his arm. In the first-half, he gave a penalty to Bournemouth following a mistimed lunge from Phil Jones on Charlie Daniels.

Despite the controversy, Mourinho felt compelled to defend Friend.

"The referee made his decisions, I always defend that the referee is the one that has the decisions,” the manager said in his short post-match press conference.

“Two important decisions Kevin (Friend) had it right, the two penalties are two penalties, no doubt about it so for me the referee.”

Mourinho refused to criticise Mings ( Getty )

Mourinho also refused to discuss the coming-together between Mings and Ibrahimovic, dismissing repeated questions on the spat between the players by saying the matter was “not important” to him.

"I'm a football man, I'm in football for many, many years, I don't like to speak after matches what happened during matches," Mourinho said.

"What happened during matches, happened during matches and the referee was there. If you ask me that I am happy if Tyrone Mings gets three or four or five matches ban, I really don't care about it.

“He knows what he did, he knows better than anyone what he did. He knows better than the referee the intention or the emotion of the moment.

"I don't want to speak about it, it's not important for me. Important for me is the result of the game, is the fact that once more we deserved to win by far but we didn't and we lost two points and we lost a good opportunity to close the gap and jump a little bit.”

Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Bournemouth 1 player ratings









































1/22 Manchester United: David De Gea – 5 out of 10 It was a relatively quiet day at the office for the keeper, with Bournemouth showing little goal threat, but he saved well when Afobe through on goal. Could do nothing about the penalty. Getty

2/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created the first goal and he was relentlessly charging up the pitch to create more chances. Getty

3/22 Phil Jones – 4 out of 10 There was a catalogue of errors for Jones today. He was out of position, clumsy and gave away the penalty. Getty

4/22 Marcos Rojo – 6 out of 10 Cleverly finished the first goal and defended well for the remainder. Getty

5/22 Luke Shaw – 6 out of 10 The long term absentee returned to the side in style. Tackled tough, worked hard and looked strong forward. Getty

6/22 Michael Carrick – 6 out of 10 It was a textbook display from the experienced United man. He was disciplined, organised and supplied the strikers with endless service. Getty

7/22 Paul Pogba – 5 out of 10 A dismal display by a man of such ability – he wasted through balls and continued to make wrong decisions in possession. Getty

8/22 Juan Mata – 5 out of 10 Hunted possession constantly, but his final product could do with some work. His crosses were failing to beat the first man. Getty

9/22 Wayne Rooney – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he did very well. However, he seemed to lack any determination or fight. Getty

10/22 Anthony Martial – 7 out of 10 Dominated Smith throughout and continued to charge down the wings and deliver balls into the danger zone. An impressive display. Getty

11/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Should have been red carded in the first half and missed a penalty in the second. It was not Ibra’s day today. Getty

12/22 Bournemouth: Artur Boruc – 8 out of 10. Made a tremendous save to deny Ibrahimovic from the penalty spot and made a handful of great stops to keep scores level. Getty

13/22 Adam Smith – 6 out of 10 Was dominated by Martial at times, but held his own and kept his position well. Getty

14/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 The skipper did well today, making a number of interceptions, challenges and headers. Getty

15/22 Tyrone Mings – 5 out of 10 Should have had a red card towards the end of the first half for a disgraceful stamp on Ibrahimovic. Subbed after the interval for what proved to be a slight niggle rather than a recurrence of a serious knee injury. Getty

16/22 Charlie Daniels - 5 out of 10 Should of made more of an impact and failed to provide any outlet for the Bournemouth strikers. Getty

17/22 Ryan Fraser – 7 out of 10 Continued to cause a nuisance of himself throughout, worked hard and did his job. Getty

18/22 Harry Arter – 5 out of 10 Was flying into unnecessary challenges – was lucky not see a second yellow. Getty

19/22 Andrew Surman – 3 out of 10 Saw his second yellow just before the interval to leave his side a goal down for the remainder. Getty

20/22 Marc Pugh – 6 out of 10 Won the penalty, which levelled the scores for Bournemouth. Was subbed off at half-time due to Surman’s red card. Getty

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 He scored a tremendous penalty, worked relentlessly and proved his ability both on and off the ball. Getty

22/22 Benik Afobe – 6 out of 10 Showed glimpses of excellence going forward and he caused numerous problems for the United defence. Getty

Mourinho’s captain, Wayne Rooney, was more forthcoming after the match and criticised Mings for the stamp, declaring that there was “no room” in the game for such behaviour.

"I don't think the referee has seen Tyrone Mings try and stamp on Zlatan's head. I was right there,” said Rooney.

“That's wrong in football. Everyone likes tackles in the game but to try and stamp on a player's head - there's no room for it.”

Rooney, who was recalled to the first-team by Mourinho for the match but who failed to get himself on the score sheet despite three very presentable chances, was also frustrated at what he felt were two dropped points.

United enjoyed 68% of possession and had 20 shots on goal compared to Bournemouth’s 3, but failed to break the deadlock in the second-half.

"It's two points dropped. We have to keep going, fighting and believing and try to put it right,” Rooney added.

"We created a lot of chances, the keeper made good saves and there were times in the game when they'd have the ball and become a threat on the counter attack.”