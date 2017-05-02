Jamie Carragher has told Jose Mourinho to stop complaining about Manchester United’s fixture list and instead be grateful that they are involved in so many matches at the business end of the season.

United were involved in nine matches last month, including crunch Premier League fixtures against Chelsea and Manchester City as well as a two-legged Europa League quarter-final against Anderlecht. United went unbeaten throughout the month.

However that wasn’t enough to stop Mourinho complaining, with the United manager blaming the club’s recent 1-1 draw with Swansea on United’s ‘inhuman’ fixture list.

Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings







23 show all Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings











































1/23 Manchester United vs Swansea player ratings Who impressed and who struggled at Old Trafford? Man Utd via Getty Images

2/23 David de Gea - 6 out of 10 Had no chance with Swansea's stunning goal. Getty Images

3/23 Ashley Young - 6 out of 10 Solid defensively although didn't get forward as much as he would have liked. Man Utd via Getty Images

4/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 Comfortably United's best defender. Mourinho will be praying he is not out injured for long. Getty Images

5/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Largely solid and impressed with his distribution out from the back. Man Utd via Getty Images

6/23 Luke Shaw - NA Very unlucky to pick up an ankle injury just as he was beginning to enjoy a run in the first-team. AFP/Getty Images

7/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Not one of the Spaniard's better performances. Getty Images

8/23 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 A brave display but was frequently shunted around the pitch as United tried recover from their injuries. Getty Images

9/23 Jesse Lingard - 6 out of 10 Wasted a good chance in the first-half. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

10/23 Wayne Rooney - 7 out of 10 Scored United's goal from the penalty spot although occasionally sloppy in possession. Getty Images

11/23 Anthony Martial - 6 out of 10 Poor in possession. Had two good shots on target which were well saved. AFP/Getty Images

12/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Ran tirelessly out wide, although was guilty of diving to win United's penalty. Getty Images

13/23 Lukasz Fabianski - 7 out of 10 Made some good saves, unlucky to concede. Getty Images

14/23 Kyle Naughton - 7 out of 10 Kept Martial very quiet and made two vital tackles in the second-half. Getty Images

15/23 Federico Fernandez - 6 out of 10 Frequently gave the ball away but made so many important clearances. Getty Images

16/23 Alfie Mawson - 7 out of 10 Another encouraging display from the English centre-back. Getty Images

17/23 Stephen Kingsley - 6 out of 10 Arguably Swansea's weakest defender and often target by United. Getty

18/23 Ki Sung-Yueng - 6 out of 10 Struggled to make an impact and was withdrawn in the second-half. Getty Images

19/23 Leon Britton - 7 out of 10 A tireless display in the middle of the park. Booked. AFP/Getty Images

20/23 Tom Carroll - 7 out of 10 One of Swansea's busiest players. Effectively recycled possession all afternoon. Man Utd via Getty Images

21/23 Gylfi Sigurdsson - 8 out of 10 Swansea's best player and scored a stunning goal that could prove so, so valuable in the fight to escape relegation. MOTM. Man Utd via Getty Images

22/23 Jordan Ayew - 7 out of 10 Worked hard out wide and linked up with Llorente well. Getty Images

23/23 Fernando Llorente - 7 out of 10 A big, brave performance from the Spaniard, but he should have won it in injury time with a close-range header. Getty Images

“You cannot isolate the performance out of the context,” Mourinho complained. “This is the ninth match of April, it is not human. We have a squad of 22 that is reduced to 13 or 14 players. The players are very tired.”

That explanation didn’t convince Sky Sports pundit Jamie Carragher, however, who said that Mourinho should in fact be grateful for United’s busy month.

Carragher has told Mourinho he should be pleased with United's predicament ( Getty )

“If you are Manchester United manager, I think you want to play nine games in April, because it shows you are still in competitions, still going for things,” he said.

“Whenever I started the season at Liverpool, my mentality was to play 40 to 50 games, because it meant I was playing every week and was being successful.

“I don't see anything out of the ordinary in the number of games they have played. This year they could play 63 games, last year they played 59 so not a massive difference.

“He is complaining, but that should be the norm going forward for United.”

Mourinho on Manchester United's injury crisis

United have another busy month ahead of them, with their two-legged Europa League semi-final to be played alongside league matches against Arsenal, Tottenham Hotspur, Southampton and Crystal Palace.