Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho admits his side aren't yet good enough to ditch their tag as the specialists in stubbornness.

United go to Sunderland on Sunday on the back of a 20-match unbeaten run in the Premier League, but 10 have been drawn.

Seven of those stalemates have come at Old Trafford, including the last two against West Bromwich Albion and Everton, while United have drawn nine in total at home this season.

Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings







22 show all Manchester United 1 Everton 1 player ratings









































1/22 David de Gea – 4 out of 10 So often the saviour, could have done more to prevent Jagielka’s peculiar goal, like closing his legs for starters.

2/22 Ashley Young – 7 out of 10 Offered more offensively than most and tested Everton’s defence with several crosses, but his team-mates failed to make them count.

3/22 Marcos Rojo – 4 out of 10 A more assertive centre-half would have clattered Jagielka and won the header that lead to the goal. Too often, Rojo is not that centre-half.

4/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 Dealt with Lukaku in the brief moments he threatened United’s backline on a largely quiet night for the hosts’ defence.

5/22 Daley Blind – 5 out of 10 Ineffective going forward first half, hauled off for Paul Pogba at half-time.

6/22 Ander Herrera – 7 out of 10 One of United’s brighter sparks but even so, should have done better than hit the bar when latching onto the rebound of Blind’s first half free-kick.

7/22 Michael Carrick - 6 out of 10 Struggled to have an impact and often too conservative in his passing when United needed a fresh impetus.

8/22 Marouane Fellaini – 4 out of 10 The many United supporters who believe he simply should not be in this team had their arguments boosted. Offers little more than a target on set pieces and a mistimed tackle.

9/22 Jesse Lingard – 4 out of 10 Like Fellaini, a display to fuel his critics. Wasteful in the first-half, largely anonymous in the second.

10/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 5 out of 10 Still misses far too many opportunities for a frontman of his quality. Could have got United off to a perfect start but fluffed his lines.

11/22 Marcus Rashford – 4 out of 10 A night where his relative inexperience showed. Has good grace and plenty of time on his side to improve, at least.

12/22 Joel Robles – 8 out of 10 Recovered from a shaky display in the Merseyside derby to impress. Best save came when acrobatically denying Blind from a free-kick.

13/22 Mason Holgate – 7 out of 10 Mature performance from the youngster. Poked a low cross away from Rashford’s toes to keep it 1-0 towards the end of the first half.

14/22 Phil Jagielka – 7 out of 10 A quite remarkable finish for his goal and coped well defensively, although aided by United’s lack of pace in forward positions.

15/22 Ashley Williams – 4 out of 10 It was all going so well until that late handball. The Wales international wins a lot of plaudits, but this was another mistake in a debut Everton season peppered with them.

16/22 Leighton Baines – 6 out of 10 Played his part in a solid defensive display, but would perhaps have had more problems if facing the rested Antonio Valencia.

17/22 Idrissa Gueye – 6 out of 10 Swept up and stifled United attacks alongside Barry, though Herrera had the better of him at times.

18/22 Gareth Barry – 8 out of 10 The key man in Everton’s backs-to-the-wall resistance, did not mind getting a little dirty. Will have enjoyed one ‘experienced’ challenge on Rashford.

19/22 Tom Davies – 7 out of 10 No doubt buoyed by his new contract, the youngster was much better than at Anfield. Showed movement and intelligence breaking into the final third.

20/22 Ross Barkley – 6 out of 10 Another player who improved from Anfield, but in Barkley’s case it was not hard. If you’re being harsh, showed little creativity, but battled well.

21/22 Kevin Mirallas – 6 out of 10 Brought more invention to the line-up having sat out the majority of the derby. He and Lukaku were not on the same wavelength at times, however.

22/22 Romelu Lukaku – 5 out of 10 At times guilty of not holding the ball up well enough and inviting pressure on his team, but his all-round display was an unselfish one for the cause.

“We're not good enough or strong enough because we're not winning, and we're not good enough or strong enough to score the goals we should,” said the United boss.

“We're giving the opponents and their goalkeeper the chance to be man of the match so many times.

“But I still think in spite of bad results - because for us a draw is a bad result – we're strong at home.

“Why? Because we've only lost one game, a game we know why we lost.”

Jose Mourinho : I was making every decision for Luke Shaw

Mourinho believes their opponents' more cautious approach at Old Trafford has convinced him a return to United's trophy-laden era under Sir Alex Ferguson could be in the pipeline.

“What makes me think we're strong is the way opponents play against us because that's a big change,” he said.

“I saw matches in previous seasons when teams came to Old Trafford thinking they thought they could win, they played an open game and played an 'eye in the eye game' and many times lost with a counter-attack goal.

“I've watched and analysed Anthony Martial and Marcus Rashford's counter-attacking goals and it's impossible for us to score in a counter attack because teams come to Old Trafford thinking not about winning but about not losing.

“Looking to next season, I think it's a good feeling to know we haven't lost many matches.

“It's good to know we're 20 matches undefeated in the Premier League. Ten draws in 10 matches is 10 points; five victories and five defeats in 10 matches is 15 points.

“But the points are the reality.”

Lingard has put pen to paper on a new contract ( Getty )

Meanwhile, Mourinho defended Jesse Lingard's new £100,000-a-week deal.

The 24-year-old England international has committed his future to United until 2021.

The award of such a lucrative contract to a squad player who has played just 70 times with just one Premier League goal this season has posed questions asking if younger players have the hunger to succeed.

The winger has been rewarded with a lucrative new deal ( Getty )

But Mourinho said: “I think he's a good player already and because of his age and happiness in the work, I think he has conditions to be even better.

“Apart from that, he's English, he's made in the academy which is very important.

“So it's a very important contract and I congratulate him and the board to reward him with it.

“It also gives stability for me, because it's important for me to know that (his future) is not in danger and out of our control.”

Januzaj has been left in the dark over his future ( Getty )

Mourinho was non-committal over the future of Adnan Januzaj.

Januzaj has failed to impress in a season-long loan at bottom club Sunderland, and was booed when he was substituted in Saturday's 1-0 defeat at Watford.

The 22-year-old's contract is up in just over a year's time. Asked about the player's future, Mourinho said: “Yes, I have decided” but refused to elaborate any further.

United's opponents in Sunday, Sunderland, are 10 points from safety in bottom place with eight games left.

Mourinho has sympathy for the embattled Mourinho ( Getty )

Mourinho expressed sympathy to Black Cats manager David Moyes, one of his predecessors at Old Trafford.

“I have sympathy for any manager that is fighting hard to reach his objectives, and he's in trouble to do it,” he said.

Wayne Rooney (ankle) is unavailable, Ashley Young (groin) is doubtful and Juan Mata, Chris Smalling and Phil Jones have long-term injuries.