Manchester United got what they parked their bus for – a point - but their manager saw to it that it was a very poor night for their reputation.

Jose Mourinho has a pre-calculated word for every occasion and late on Thursday night it was a nasty little dig at Sergio Aguero. However theatrically the striker might have fallen after the 84th minute incident with Marouane Fellaini, it was a head butt from the Belgian and yet Mourinho offered us this.

“I saw Aguero in the tunnel and no broken nose no broken head. His face is nice as always,” he said.

2/23 Claudio Bravo - 6 out of 10 A typically erratic performance. Came haring off his line to pat a cross down directly into the path of a United attacker in the first-half. Subbed late on with an apparent hamstring injury. Getty Images

3/23 Pablo Zabaleta - 6 out of 10 Twice skinned by Rashford. But like Kolarov on the opposite flank, did well going forward. Getty Images

4/23 Vincent Kompany - 7 out of 10 An assured performance from City's captain. Coped well against the pace of Rashford and made a couple of important blocks, too. Getty Images

5/23 Nicolas Otamendi - 6 out of 10 Struggled desperately against Rashford's pace. But impressed in possession and looks a far better player when sat alongside Kompany. AFP/Getty Images

6/23 Aleksander Kolarov - 7 out of 10 Looked shaky when defending but did well going forward. Had a couple of good long-range shots and his crosses into the box were deadly. Getty Images

7/23 Yaya Toure - 6 out of 10 Performed better than Fernandinho and did well when in possession. But neither side truly won the midfield battle. Getty Images

8/23 Fernandinho - 5 out of 10 A poor performance from the Brazilian. Made a number of unnecessary fouls and - remarkably - failed to make a single tackle all evening. AFP/Getty Images

9/23 Raheem Sterling - 6 out of 10 Lively throughout but spurned a couple of good opportunities. Guilty of nervously shooting on goal when played through in the first-half. Getty Images

10/23 Kevin de Bruyne - 7 out of 10 A fine performance from the Belgian. Dominated Herrera, made life difficult for Carrick and Fellaini and was unlucky not to score with a couple of powerful long-range drives. AFP/Getty Images

11/23 Leroy Sane - 6 out of 10 Looked dangerous with the ball at his feet and had the better of Valencia. But drifted out of the game in the second-half. Getty Images

12/23 Sergio Aguero - 7 out of 10 One of City's best players and impressed with his direct running, although should have done better given the number of chances he had. Getty Images

13/23 David de Gea - 7 out of 10 Made a number of smart stops as City peppered him with shots from all over the place. Getty Images

14/23 Antonio Valencia - 6 out of 10 Sloppy in possession. Barely ventured forward all evening. Getty Images

15/23 Eric Bailly - 7 out of 10 One of United's better players. Dealt with the pace of Sane well and could be seen beckoning Valencia and Blind into position throughout the night. Getty Images

16/23 Daley Blind - 6 out of 10 Given the tough task of marking Aguero. Failed to keep the Argentinian quiet and his positioning left a lot to be desired. Getty Images

17/23 Matteo Darmian - 6 out of 10 Had a tough evening. His problems largely stemmed from his insistence at staying in a deep position, meaning he was frequently isolated by City's attack. AFP/Getty Images

18/23 Michael Carrick- 6 out of 10 At 35, it's not surprising that he struggled playing in a three-man midfield up against the pace of Sterling and De Bruyne. Largely solid but left for dead by the latter on two occasions in particular. Man Utd via Getty Images

19/23 Marouane Fellaini - 5 out of 10 Made twice as many tackles in the middle of the park as any of his United colleagues. But was then sent off in utterly farcical circumstances, completely losing his head and making life difficult for his team-mates late on. Getty Images

20/23 Ander Herrera - 6 out of 10 Occasionally guilty of over-playing the ball in his own half. Also missed United's best chance of the match when he met Rashford's deep free-kick at the back post, only to head wide. Getty Images

21/23 Henrikh Mkhitaryan - 6 out of 10 A very quiet night for Mkhitaryan. Like Martial, worked hard and dropped deep when needed, but did little of merit offensively. AFP/Getty Images

22/23 Anthony Martial - 7 out of 10 A hard-working display from the Frenchman. Had a fine run forward early on and was always willing to drop deep to lend a hand to his defence. AFP/Getty Images

23/23 Marcus Rashford - 7 out of 10 Terrorised the City defence with his pace and willingness to run at his man. But ultimately starved of service and given little to work with. AFP/Getty Images

It was one of those Mourinho comments which begins so innocuously – “I don’t know because I didn’t watch,” he initially side of the headbutt – and then developed a malice. What do his children think when they see this guff?

Fellaini had actually done Mourinho a favour, creating a controversy which provided cover for the underlying reason why the Manchester derby made United few friends: their utter lack of ambition. The manager is very touchy about the accusation that he runs a defensive, counter-attacking team.

He re-emerged through a side door at Anfield earlier this season to challenge statistics, put to him in a press conference moments earlier, that United's 35 per cent possession in the evening’s was their lowest in the Premier League since Opta's records began in 2003. "It was 42 per cent,” he insisted back then.

In the end, Fellaini's red may almost have done Mourinho a favour ( Getty )

United had 31 per cent possession in this game – an extraordinary lack of ambition given how much a win in the fixture means to the club’s supporters. This is a United side which, for all the money spent, has scored one more goal than Bournemouth this season.

Mourinho seemed to come armed with a defence of his side’s lack of desire to possess the ball. “They (City) had more ball and more chances but I must defend the spirit of my players and say they were amazing,” he said of a team who showed no desire to attack beyond the interval.

It was a measure of the football’s meagreness that the talking point was Fellaini’s craven stupidity – and the straight red card for which he can have no complaint. His three-game ban may be lengthened to four, when the player’s refusal to leave the field and abuse of the fourth official are taken into account.

Mourinho was in a belligerent mood after the full-time whistle ( Getty )

Many will be happy to see the book thrown at him. Fellaini’s dismissal has echoes of his more obvious headbutt on Stoke City’s Ryan Shawcross, while playing for Everton in 2012. There are plenty of compilations of his wild moments which make him a danger to opponents. The sight of him, towering over an opponent, forehead to forehead, is a familiar one, contributing to why so many who follow United cannot accept him as one of their own.

The night ended with Mourinho also lamenting his team’s workload. “I think we have 18 more games played than Liverpool, that’s almost half a Premier League. That many more miles in players’ legs. That’s an unfair fight.” From vicious to tedious in five short minutes.