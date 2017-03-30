Jose Mourinho will support Zlatan Ibrahimovic - even if he chooses to leave Manchester United

Jose Mourinho will continue to support Zlatan Ibrahimovic even if he chooses to leave Manchester United this summer.

The Swede has enjoyed a superb debut season with United and is their top scorer with 26 goals in all competitions.

Ibrahimovic’s contract expires at the end of the season and although he does have the option of a further year he’s yet to confirm whether he will trigger it.

When asked about his star striker’s future Mourinho admitted he is calm and intends to wish the 35-year-old well regardless of what he choose to do.

"I am just calm and waiting for the decision," he told Sky Sports. "If the decision is for him to stay and he is happy with that, we are delighted with that.

“If his decision is to leave and try to find a different challenge, I will be also happy for him.

"He is [a big part of our success this season] but the human being is more important than the player and the team.

“If his decision is to leave and try to be happy with his family and have a different reality, so be it."