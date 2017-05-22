A season-long wait for forfeits, fines and prizes were finally settled on Sunday as the Premier League season came to a close, and with it so did Fantasy Football.

Harry Kane’s eight goals in two gameweeks – including two hat-tricks – saw a number of players fly to the top of their leagues, while Alexis Sanchez had a strong end-of-season showing.

However, 274 Fantasy Premier League players struck lucky – or intelligently – and drafted Manchester United debutant Josh Harrop into their sides for the 38th and final gameweek of the season.

Harrop had never played for United before and was not eligible to be picked by players until this week.

The 21-year-old took only 15 minutes to open his United account against Crystal Palace as he latched onto a phenomenal outside-of-the-boot pass by Paul Pogba before bamboozling a couple of defenders with some quick feet and finishing powerfully past Wayne Hennessey.

He somehow missed out on any bonuses for his performance, despite being named man of the match, but picked up eight points in total – two for playing more than 60 minutes, five for his goal and one for a clean sheet.

He was a snip at only £4.5m and could be one to keep tabs on at the start of next season if you’re in the market for a cheap goalscoring midfielder.