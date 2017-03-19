Jurgen Klopp accepts Adam Lallana's apology for extraordinary miss against Manchester City

Adam Lallana apologised to Jurgen Klopp after his sensational miss in Liverpool’s 1-1 draw at Manchester City, the German manager has revealed, while also insisting he had no reason to say sorry because of an “outstanding” performance. Klopp also put the moment down to fatigue, adding that the player is one of the most technically.

Lallana was presented with a supreme chance to win the game on 80 minutes, when Robert Firmino crossed for him with the entire goal at his mercy from just yards out, only for the 28-year-old to completely miskick.

“Obviously, he’s one of he best if not the best player technical-wise I’ve ever worked with,” Klopp said. “If he can’t in this moment, obviously it’s because he worked so hard beforehand. The goalie was quite impressive also or he [Lallana] was surprised we played football like this [the move that set up the chance]. After the game, he said sorry. I said ‘why?’ There’s no reason he has to say sorry, as his performance was outstanding.

1/22 Willy Caballero – 5 out of 10 Had a relatively quiet day – only conceding from Milner’s penalty.

2/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10 He was crashing into challenges, defending bravely and winning every aerial challenge.

3/22 John Stones – 6 out of 10 Made a number of vital interceptions and clearances. Tough defending from the back.

4/22 Nicolas Otamendi – 7 out of 10 Failed to keep up with the City strikers pace, but made up for it with headers and clearances.

5/22 Gael Clichy – 5 out of 10 Gave away the penalty for Milner’s opener. Terrible decision for a man of such experience.

6/22 Yaya Toure – 6 out of 10 He was reading the game well from the middle of the park and opening the defence by spreading the balls wide.

7/22 Raheem Sterling – 6 out of 10 He used the width well, but he needs to be more clinical in front of goal.

8/22 Kevin De Bruyne – 7 out of 10 Deliveries were sublime and he was pumping balls into the forwards continuously. Assist for Aguero was world class.

9/22 David Silva – 7 out of 10 As always, he was picking the ball up and using possession tremendously. He’s quick, skilful and is a nightmare to play against.

10/22 Leroy Sane – 7 out of 10 As always, his pace caused problems for the Liverpool defence and he was an all round nuisance to play against.

11/22 Sergio Aguero – 6 out of 10 His goal levelled the scoring for Guardiola’s side, but he had a hard time today against the Liverpool central defenders.

12/22 Simon Mignolet – 5 out of 10 Made a handful of vital saves, but was beaten by Aguero in the second half.

13/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 Had a tough afternoon against the pace of Sane, but he held his own and worked well.

14/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 Stuck tight with Matip and this kept Aguero relatively quiet.

15/22 Joel Matip – 6 out of 10 He made a number of crucial interceptions and clearances, but he needs to be careful when giving away fouls.

16/22 James Milner – 7 out of 10 Scored the opener after an encouraging display. He defended well and attacked relentlessly.

17/22 Adam Lallana – 6 out of 10 Defensively there is room for improvement, but going forward he passed well and created a handful of chances.

18/22 Emre Can – 5 out of 10 Was outplayed in the middle of the park at times by City’s midfielders. Needs to improve his aerial game.

19/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 6 out of 10 Drifted in and out of the game at times. Needs to make more of an impact in the games against bigger clubs.

20/22 Sadio Mane – 8 out of 10 Was Liverpool’s biggest threat going forward – quick, skilful and he oozes confidence.

21/22 Roberto Firmino - 7 out of 10 Was the target for every Liverpool attack and when he received the service – he caused problems.

22/22 Philippe Coutinho – 5 out of 10 His deliveries were poor, particularly from set pieces. Needs to regain the fine form that the fans will be wishing for.

“”I thought, 10 minutes to go, ‘come on close the game’. Then, of course, Adam’s opportunity, really in this moment with a lot of kilometres in your legs. All these situations, I cannot forget them, but I can still remember Sergio Aguero in the six-yard box in the sky. That happens not too often.”

Klopp declared himself generally satisfied with the point, saying “you cannot run around after a draw at Manchester City”, but had some quibbles about some of the refereeing decisions, insisting his side could have had more penalties than the one James Milner scored just after half-time.

He particularly pointed to the moment in the first half when Sadio Mane was through on goal, only to go down under pressure from Nicolas Otamendi.

“We could have scored once or twice,” the German said. “A lot of penalties in the game. What can I say, I cannot change it. It could have been a red card, Sadio’s situation, he was away and Otamendi couldn’t catch him. But the game is positive. Of course it’s the way you have to play against good sides.”

When asked about Pep Guardiola’s comments that City’s comeback was one of the proudest of his career, Klopp quipped: "He is Spanish. They are more emotional than the Germans."