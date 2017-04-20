Jurgen Klopp confirms Steven Gerrard will play for Liverpool in end-of-season friendly

Steven Gerrard will play under Jurgen Klopp for Liverpool in an end-of-season friendly.

The former Red captain will be joined in the current squad by fellow former stars Jamie Carragher, Daniel Agger and Steve McManaman as Klopp’s side head to Australia in May.

The match at the ANZ Stadium in Sydney will kick off the year-long celebration of Liverpool’s 125th anniversary, which will be officially marked on June 3rd.

Gerrard said: “It will be an honour to pull on the Red shirt and play football with an outstanding squad and former team mates - this is what Liverpool is all about, celebrating the family that has been around for 125 years.

“Our fans in Australia always give us a warm welcome so it’ll be a great feeling to see the ANZ Stadium turn red on 24th May.”

While it is likely that some of Liverpool’s top stars will be excused from the game and allowed to head off on their holidays early, Klopp said he was looking forward to managing Gerrard.

“If somebody would have told me a few years ago that I would be the manager of Steven Gerrard, I would have said ‘Yes!’ It’s fantastic,” said Klopp.

“The best thing you could have seen was the eyes of Stevie when I told him – or asked him, actually, what he would think about it. ‘You want me to play?!’ I thought I would have to convince him… he said ‘Yes, of course, when?’

“It’s really nice. He is a 100 per cent football player and of course a 100 per cent LFC player. He is really looking forward to it, and I think the same.

“It will not be the longest preparation for the game I’ve ever done, I would say; maybe I’ll use his experience, not give him too much wrong advice and let him enjoy the game!

“I’m really looking forward for my players to play again with him, and for the people to see him again in an LFC shirt. It’s a really nice thing.”