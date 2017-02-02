In the charged atmosphere of Anfield on Tuesday, Jurgen Klopp said something rather conspicuous, but it wasn’t to the fourth official.

It was actually when he was a bit more relaxed, and talking about the consequence of his side’s 1-1 with Chelsea.

“I say it again a few times, I really prefer a draw like this, with a good performance, rather than three points when I have no idea why we got them.”

It was a comment that sounds very similar to statements on stalemates that have come from managers like Van Gaal, Roberto Martinez and Klopp’s predecessor Brendan Rodgers. It is also the kind of comment that they have often been pilloried for, as if they prize the theory of the process over the reality of results.

That is somewhat unfair, especially in Klopp’s case. Far from saying something that should be considered outlandish, the German was instead touching on what remains one of football’s fundamental dilemmas: the decision over whether to adapt in the short-term, at the potential cost of the long-term; whether what you do to get a result now says much for how regularly you can get results in the future.

Of course, any win is good for confidence, and will in itself build trust in what the manager is trying to do. The point, however, is that if those wins are coming from lucky means, or mere individuals temporarily rising above the inefficiency of the system to produce something special, it doesn’t necessarily mean it’s sustainable.

Klopp’s point made perfect sense from that perspective.

One of the major problems for Liverpool throughout a miserable month of January, after all, has been that the life has gone from their game; that they’ve been sapped of energy; that they’ve stopped being - as Klopp himself put it - “fun”. Given the amount of emphasis on the German’s physical demands and how fatigued Liverpool looked, it also seemed like it could be a serious problem for what had been such a promising season.

Those worries began to evaporate on Tuesday in the sheer heat of the home team's attacking, especially with the way they came from behind against the runaway leaders, and almost won it late on.

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

Klopp had a conspicuous comment about that too. He said his side showed “readiness”, “passion”, “greed”.

That was precisely why this was promising, even if Liverpool didn’t get the win that their title challenge really required. It no longer feels like it was the win that their hopes for the season - and the optimism around Anfield - really required.

This at least emphasised that a return to the football of the first half of the season should be imminent, and should be someway lasting.

It’s also possible that, after that nightmare month where their only win was over League Two Plymouth Argyle, things could fall their way for the next few months.

Mane offers Klopp a different option in attack ( Getty )

For one, they only have 15 games left, and all of them in the league. That is obviously going to suit a relatively short squad who could supposedly prone to fatigue.

Similarly, they will finally have their first-choice attack back for the first time since November. Sadio Mane will be back, Philippe Coutinho now looks back to full fitness.

Their absence has often caused Klopp to reshuffle the frontline in a way that hasn’t been ideal. Those close to the squad say that while the German really likes Divock Origi, the feeling is that Roberto Firmino currently works much better as a false nine, an area he has been taken away from late.

It is not just the shape of the attack that has been altered, though, but also how it can move. Mane really does offer a different dimension, a different angle of approach. It is usually a very acute angle of approach, because of how his sudden bursts of pace surprise an opposition defence, and give the more blunt force of Klopp’s pressing a more cutting penetration.

That is the idea that the Liverpool manager feels will much more regularly give his side three points. That was why the Chelsea game was so encouraging - even if they didn't win.