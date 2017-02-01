Why Jürgen Klopp was right to argue with the Liverpool fan in the blue jacket

The story of Jürgen Klopp and the supporter in the blue jacket tells us something significant.

It belonged to the first half of the 1-1 draw with Chelsea when a ball had been sent back towards goalkeeper Simon Mignolet. A groan sounded from the section of seating behind the manager, who returned the sentiment with interest.

Klopp joked about it afterwards. “Blue jacket! Maybe that explains a lot!” But in the heat of the moment he had the argument because everywhere the manager looks he sees an impatience and he considers that to be self-destructive. In part, it was borne of the side exceeding expectations last autumn. “Nerve” and “cool” are the vocabulary he has come back to more than any in the past few difficult weeks.

"It was only one guy, by the way, that I made eye contact with,” Klopp said of the argument. “I said: ‘Keep your nerve, please. It's still football.’ I have no problem with emotion. I have much more emotions than I should have. But it's in this moment (I think), 'What do you want?'"

Taking supporters on carries risks at any club and Liverpool more than most, because the emotion borne of a 27-year wait for a 19th title engenders an atmosphere perhaps unique in Premier League football – for those who remember what winning a championship felt like, at least.

"I don't just think about winning the League once a day, but sometimes as many as half a dozen times in an afternoon," Jamie Carragher once said, describing the absence as "a void - a gaping, lingering hole.” He and Steven Gerrard would subconsciously curse the questions about the title which would whip up every time the club’s autumn was half decent. It has been there, like a proverbial ball and chain for so long, ready to drag everyone down.

That accomplishment is perhaps two seasons away. The construction of a side capable of winning the league is well under way but Klopp’s defence is not robust enough, the quality of players sitting on the bench are not in the same bracket as those of Chelsea or Manchester City. (Sadio Mane’s return was akin to a papal visit, shrewd though the investment in him has been.) The title will come when Liverpool are not consumed and twisted into knots by it; when they are liberated, as they were two seasons ago, and, dare it be said, when they are enjoying themselves.

Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings







22 show all Liverpool vs Chelsea player ratings









































1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Horrendously at fault for Chelsea's opener but made amends by saving Costa's late penalty.

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne - 7 out of 10 Performed well at the back after passing a fitness test, he was unable to get forward to support the attack.

3/22 Joel Matip - 7 out of 10 Impressed in his individual battle with Costa, but gave away a penalty when ran at in the area.

4/22 Dejan Lovren - 6 out of 10 Guilty of some major lapses in concentration when given too much time on the ball.

5/22 James Milner - 7 out of 10 The makeshift defender got up and down well, and showed great awareness in setting up Wijnaldum's equaliser.

6/22 Georginio Wijnaldum - 7 out of 10 Troubled Chelsea with his late runs into the box, and netted his side's equaliser.

7/22 Jordan Henderson - 8 out of 10 Led by example. Pivotal in the move from which his side equalised and denied Pedro with a brilliant late challenge.

8/22 Emre Can - 6 out of 10 An improved performance in midfield, but offered little in terms of creativity.

9/22 Adam Lallana - 6 out of 10 A quiet night for the midfielder who still managed to show off some lovely touches.

10/22 Roberto Firmino - 6 out of 10 Kept Chelsea's defenders busy but was wasteful with two glorious chances.

11/22 Philippe Coutinho - 7 out of 10 Played 75 minutes as he continues his comeback from injury, there were glimpses of the ingenuity Liverpool have been missing in his absence.

12/22 Thibaut Courtois - 6 out of 10 Few saves to make although the Belgian showed his opposite number the best way to organise a defence.

13/22 Cesar Azpilicueta - 7 out of 10 Tracked his opponents superbly well in defence, and didn't give Coutinho many moments to shine.

14/22 David Luiz - 8 out of 10 Solid at the back, he showed initiative and ability in scoring his first goal since rejoining the club.

15/22 Gary Cahill - 7 out of 10 Found himself under little pressure, he was a dominant force with the ball in the air.

16/22 Victor Moses - 6 out of 10 Pinned back by Milner's eagerness, he snatched at the chances that did fall his way in the attacking third.

17/22 N'Golo Kante - 8 out of 10 Didn't give Liverpool's midfield a moment's peace, his engine ran all the way to the final whistle.

18/22 Nemanja Matic - 6 out of 10 Kept his position in front of the defence, mopping up any danger that presented itself.

19/22 Marcos Alonso - 6 out of 10 Quiet in attack after recent heroics, he was needed to perform defensive duties as Chelsea dropped deep.

20/22 Willian - 7 out of 10 Responsible for a number of testing deliveries into the Liverpool penalty area that his teammates failed to make the most of.

21/22 Eden Hazard - 7 out of 10 Oozed class when on the ball - if only it had been more often. Eventually replaced by Pedro.

22/22 Diego Costa - 6 out of 10 On the fringes of the contest, his showed both sides to his game when he won and then missed a late penalty.

Though supporters in the city are shrewd, they do not always know best and there are times when a manager needs not be cowed by them. This is the 40th anniversary of their first European Cup win, against Borussia Monchengladbach in Rome at the end of a season which was arguably the club’s all-time high point and the manager in those days, Bob Paisley, certainly knew there was a time to tell fans how it was, too.

He was booed, on one occasion in March 1982, for substituting popular Craig Johnston in a league game against Sunderland. The team had played in eastern Europe midweek and were doing what they often did following such journeys – operating at a lower tempo as they got the rigours of the trip out of their system. Highly charged Johnston was ruining the rhythm. “That would be too intelligent for a few yobbos in the crowd to understand,” Paisley said publicly that day. Liverpool, needless to say, won the game and the league.

Jurgen Klopp struck an animated, and at times frustrated, figure on the touchline (Getty)

There has been a mixed approach by managers in recent years. Brendan Rodgers tried too hard to be Mr Popular at times, while Roy Hodgson was simply out of sync. Klopp is displaying a willingness to take supporters on that is right if it means this entire exercise might even be fun. “As long as the club keeps the nerve, the kind of power we can generate is outstanding,” Klopp said late on Tuesday night. “Stay cool and let’s see what fun we can have at Liverpool. Let’s go for it. Let’s see where it ends.”