Following Jose Mourinho’s post-match rant on Wednesday night, in which he argued rival managers receive softer treatment, Liverpool’s Jurgen Klopp has insisted that he was “worse” as a youngster.

Like Mourinho, Klopp is known for his passionate temperament and strong touchline presence.

Indeed, the 49-year-old notably clashed with a Liverpool fan during his side’s 1-1 draw against Chelsea on Tuesday night. Klopp defended his decision to confront the supporter, revealing afterwards that he had asked the person in question to ‘keep his nerve’.

Although his disciplinary record this season far outshines Mourinho’s, the German admitted that this hasn't always been the case.

“I was worse when I was younger," Klopp said ahead of Saturday's game against Hull.

“I have already improved.”

"It is quite an emotional game and to switch off emotions is not that simple. We struggle - not only myself and Jose, but Arsene Wenger and a lot of other people struggle.

"We are all different; sometimes we get a fine, sometimes not. It's not what we want to do, nor is it a tactic."

This follows the recent criticisms levelled by Mourinho against the Premier League’s match officials. In the wake of his side’s home draw with Hull, the Portuguese once again suggested that different ‘rules’ apply to him.

“The rules for me are different,” he argued. “They are different in everything.

“Yesterday, one fourth official said to a manager (Klopp) ‘I enjoy your passion’. Today I was told to sit down or they would send me to the stands. “

Not wanting to be dragged into a war of words with the Manchester United boss, Klopp added: “I’ve no idea why he spoke about me.”

Instead, the Liverpool boss spoke at great length about the ‘fight’ that now lies ahead and his love for the Anfield faithful.

“You all know better than me about this club and what happened the last few years,” he said.

Mourinho has hit out against the 'unfair treatment' shown against him ( Getty )

“When we started here everyone was hoping it happened immediately. We improved a lot but the problem is other teams don’t sleep.

“The fight for something is always tight and intense. The day is not long enough to do what other people want.

“We are still not too bad - so let’s go for it. I love being here, I know it’s a real challenge to be successful in this league. Everyone has an opinion - but we have to stay concentrated and do the job.”

Klopp added that the atmosphere at Anfield ‘makes life easier’ for him and his men.

“It makes life easier because it makes a good atmosphere.

Klopp often cuts an animated figure on the touchline ( Getty )

“Who was involved in the last game on Tuesday felt the power. The atmosphere was outstanding. If we try everything we can have this more often. It helps. Everyone who wants to help is welcome.”

As for injuries, Klopp confirmed a clean bill of health for this weekend’s clash, with Nathaniel Clyne, Jordan Henderson and Dejan Lovren all expected to take part in training ahead of Saturday’s game.