Jürgen Klopp revealed Philippe Coutinho was substituted against Bournemouth because of sickness and that Joel Matip was only fit enough to be named as a substitute because of a back strain tweaked in a morning training session, which meant he was struggling to tie his own boot laces.

Liverpool dropped two points in their quest for Champions League football next season by conceding a late goal at Anfield.

Joshua King’s equaliser came after Coutinho was removed by Klopp with 25 minutes remaining, a moment that seemed to inject the visitors’ with confidence.

1/22 Simon Mignolet - 6 out of 10 Didn’t have much to do and couldn’t do much about either goal all in all. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

2/22 Nathaniel Clyne – 6 out of 10 As ever, better going forward than back and came close to scoring a stunner in the second half, rattling the crossbar. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

3/22 Dejan Lovren – 6 out of 10 Couldn’t prevent a late equaliser on another disappointing day for Liverpool’s defence. Getty Images

4/22 Ragnar Klavan – 6 out of 10 No major mistakes, but still ended up allowing two goals in as Liverpool failed to close out the game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

5/22 James Milner – 6 out of 10 A reliable presence for Liverpool, but had a fairly quiet game. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

6/22 Lucas – 7 out of 10 Got stuck in, picked up a yellow card and a black eye for his troubles and was perhaps unlucky not to be on the winning side. Liverpool FC via Getty Images

7/22 Georginio Wijnaldum – 7 out of 10 A mixed game. Guilty of a shocking backpass to nobody that played in Afobe for opening goal but made amends in the second half to set up Origi with fantastic work down the right hand side and a great cross. AFP/Getty Images

8/22 Emre Can – 6 out of 10 Enjoyed a fairly undisturbed game in midfield, with Bournemouth not putting Liverpool under much pressure, but wasn’t any better than average. Getty Images

9/22 Philippe Coutinho – 7 out of 10 Seemed a curious decision to remove him with so long left in the game and it backfired on Klopp, had probably been his side’s best player before he was subbed, scoring their equaliser with a cool finish. Getty Images

10/22 Roberto Firmino – 6 out of 10 Not at his sparkling best, set up Coutinho well for Liverpool’s equaliser, but didn’t have enough of an influence on proceedings. Getty Images

11/22 Divock Origi – 7 out of 10 Leapt brilliantly at the far post to head in Liverpool’s second goal and had a lively game up front, unlucky not to win. Getty Images

12/22 Artur Boruc - 7 out of 10 Couldn't have done much about either goal, but produced a cracking save to deny Clyne. Getty Images

13/22 Adam Smith – 7 out of 10 A committed performance at the back, although wasn’t overly tested by Liverpool. AFP/Getty Images

14/22 Simon Francis – 6 out of 10 Not given the hardest ride by a curiously quiet Liverpool attack. AFP/Getty Images

15/22 Steve Cook – 6 out of 10 Undone by Liverpool’s Brazilian duo for equalising goal but otherwise didn’t have too much to do. Getty Images

16/22 Charlie Daniels – 6 out of 10 Will have been grateful that Liverpool were not at their attacking best. Getty Images

17/22 Jordan Ibe – 6 out of 10 Subbed with half an hour to go, the former Liverpool man didn’t enjoy the best return to Anfield. Made a couple of forays down his wing, but otherwise was fairly quiet. 6 Getty Images

18/22 Harry Arter – 6 out of 10 Solid enough in midfield, but Bournemouth never really had much of a grip on the game after their good start. Getty Images

19/22 Jack Wilshere – 5 out of 10 Perhaps the standards expected from him are higher, but was fairly anonymous. Getty Images

20/22 Marc Pugh - 6 out of 10 Subbed late on for Max Gradel and overall didn’t have the biggest influence on the game out wide. Getty Images

21/22 Josh King – 7 out of 10 Popped up to grab a late equaliser for Bournemouth and ruin Liverpool’s evening. AFP/Getty Images

22/22 Benik Afobe – 7 out of 10 Gifted his goal as he gratefully pounced on Wijnaldum’s mistake to give Bournemouth an early lead and was generally a menace to the Liverpool defence. Getty Images

The Brazilian, who had earlier equalised for Liverpool following Benik Afobe’s opener, had informed Klopp that he felt ill at half time. Upon his exit he headed straight down the tunnel of the main stand but informed his manager at the end of the game that his condition had improved, meaning that surely he will be available to face Stoke City at the weekend.

Klopp reasoned that his decision to introduce Matip and enforce a tactical shift by moving to a defensive back three was borne out of the necessity for experience as Liverpool sought to maintain a lead given to them by Divock Origi’s header. Though Daniel Sturridge was selected on the bench Klopp judged that the forward should be used only for a shorter amount of time.

“With three points it would have felt completely different although it would have been the same game,” Klopp reasoned, admitting that Liverpool's performance especially in the first half could have been a lot better. “We have to take it like it is. It’s one point more than before but it could have been worse. We have lost games like this already this season so maybe we could take it as a positive.”

Bournemouth have now recorded draws at Anfield and Old Trafford this season, beating Liverpool and Everton at home. Their manager, Eddie Howe, dismissed the idea that Klopp’s Coutinho’s early departure had a profound impact on the flow of the match, believing instead it was simply a case of Bournemouth having to “throw caution to the wind at a time when Liverpool had something to protect.”

Howe credited his team’s goalscorers, Afobe and King, as “key figures in our recent up-turn in form,” describing Harry Arter and Jack Wilshere’s efforts in the centre of midfield as “huge performances.”

Ultimately, it is a result that means Liverpool remain in third, six points ahead of Manchester United and Arsenal who have two games in hand. Bournemouth, meanwhile, now sit seven points above the relegation zone.