Leicester goalkeeper Kasper Schmeichel has hit out at his team's "embarrassing" title defence.

The Premier League champions are just a point above the relegation zone after slipping to a wretched 3-0 defeat against Manchester United on Sunday.

Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Juan Mata scored to earn United a comfortable victory and leave the Foxes deep in relegation danger.

Schmeichel told Sky Sports: "It's not a situation that's comfortable at all. We're the reigning champions and quite frankly it's been terrible, it's been embarrassing.

"It's not good enough and it sums our season up at the moment. Let's not talk about last season, last season's gone, as you can clearly see.

"We have to improve right now. It's time for every single one of us, right from the top to the bottom of this club, to stand up and be counted because if we don't we're going to end up getting relegated, and nobody wants that."

United boss Jose Mourinho has questioned why his style is now appreciated in England.

The Red Devils are unbeaten in their last 15 league games following their comfortable victory at the King Power Stadium.

And Mourinho, who won the title three times during two spells with Chelsea, asked why his style is accepted this year.

He said: "My team is playing very well but for many, many years in my career, especially in this country, when my teams were ruthless and when they were phenomenal defensively and very good in the counter attack, I listened week after week it was not enough, in spite of winning the title three times.

1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10 The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10 Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10 His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10 Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10 Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10 Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10 Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10 Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

"It looks like this season to be phenomenal defensively and be good at the counter attack is art, so it's a big change in England.

"I don't want to change the profile of our play. This is the way we want to play. I don't want to be the manager of a team that plays very well, creates chances and doesn't win matches. We need to score goals and we did."

Mourinho was also full of praise for Mkhitaryan after the Armenia international opened the scoring to continue his resurgence following a slow start after his summer move from Borussia Dortmund.

He added: "Sometimes the best way to protect the players is not to play them. in your chair, your perspective if a player is not playing is the manager is disturbing him. It's not true, sometimes we don't play players and we protect them."

