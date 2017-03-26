Kevin De Bruyne is a doubt for Manchester City’s game with Arsenal next Sunday after picking up a groin injury on international duty.

The 25-year-old missed Belgium’s 1-1 draw with Greece on Saturday, instead watching from the stands, and was spotted leaving the stadium in his agent’s car, rather than with the rest of the team.

He will not travel to Russia for Belgium’s friendly on Tuesday however, and will instead return to Manchester for treatment.

City are hoping the injury isn’t serious and that De Bruyne will make the game at the Emirates after Belgium boss Roberto Martinez said it was “not serious”.

Martinez previously said he would only play De Bruyne in the game against Greece is he was 100 per cent fit and consequently was not risked.

He is the second injury concern to come out of the Belgium camp this week after Eden Hazard pulled up with a calf injury on Monday, which also ruled him out of Saturday’s match.

City star Kevin de Bruyne ( Getty )

Pep Guardiola’s side are currently in third place in the Premier League table and victory over Arsenal would not only enhance their Champions League prospects for next season, but also severely damage the Gunners’, who would be 10 points off the chase.