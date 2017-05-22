Kyle Walker is jetting off to Hong Kong with his Tottenham future firmly up in the air.

Tottenham are heading to the Far East with their strongest-possible squad ahead of a post-season friendly with Kitchee SC on Friday and Walker joins them.

Manchester City are interested in Walker this summer with the player himself ready to leave after growing differences emerged between him, the club and manager Mauricio Pochettino.

But despite the uncertainty over his next move Walker is part of the touring party which includes Harry Kane, who secured the Golden Boot with his hat-trick at Hull on Sunday, and Dele Alli.

The England internationals will then only have a few days off before linking up with the Three Lions squad for matches against Scotland on June 10 and France on June 13.

The likes of Christian Eriksen, Toby Alderweireld, Heung-Min Son and Hugo Lloris also make the trip, but midfielder Mousa Dembele will be absent. The club have announced that the Belgian is to undergo surgery on a persistent foot injury.

Dembele has been playing through the pain in recent weeks, and came on as a substitute on Sunday, but he will now go under the knife to resolve the issue. Spurs say Dembele is expected to return in time for pre-season training.

Tottenham are also undertaking a 10-day tour to America at the end of July, which includes friendlies against Paris St Germain, Roma and Manchester City.