The League Managers Association has “urged” The Telegraph to release the full transcripts of their undercover investigation into alleged corruption in British football after revealing that the newspaper are yet to hand over their evidence to the Football Association.

The Telegraph has already confirmed that it will give full transcripts of undercover recordings to the FA, with Sam Allardyce resigning from his role as England manager as a result of the investigation.

However, the LMA has accused The Telegraph of delaying the process of a full investigation into the allegations by not handing over their evidence, and they have called for material to be given to the FA “unedited and unconditionally” to prevent any further hold ups.

An LMA statement read on Thursday: “Following further revelations by The Telegraph and a follow up LMA meeting with The FA this morning, the LMA remains extremely concerned about allegations made against a number of managers and individuals in the game.

“Alongside The FA, and the other principal stakeholders in the game, we want to fully investigate any and all substantive allegations of corruption, quickly and comprehensively. Very disappointingly, this process is being delayed as The Telegraph is yet to provide to The FA, as requested, full and complete unconditional disclosure of all the information it has.

“We urge The Telegraph to provide full disclosure of all its information relating to the allegations, including all recordings, transcripts and full details of how the information was obtained, to The FA, immediately. This information should not be provided selectively, but unedited and unconditionally, in order that a fully comprehensive investigation can be expedited.”

