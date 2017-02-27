Jamie Vardy claims Leicester's players have been subjected to "unfair stick" since Claudio Ranieri's sacking.

The England striker scored twice in Leicester's 3-1 victory over Liverpool at the King Power Stadium on Monday night - the first game of the post-Ranieri era.

Ranieri was sacked on Thursday, just nine months after guiding the Foxes to an improbable Premier League title, with the club now embroiled in a relegation scrap.

Senior Leicester players, including Vardy, have rallied against suggestions they plotted the Italian's downfall since his departure.

And the 30-year-old, who ended a personal Premier League drought which stretched back to December, believes the win could be a catalyst for the struggling Foxes.

Speaking to Sky Sports, Vardy said: "We've come under a lot of unfair stick with the stuff that's been in the press lately and the lads wanted to put a reaction in.

"The performance showed we wanted to do that but it's up to us to consistently do that."

Vardy scored a brace in the win against Liverpool ( Getty )

Asked what had gone wrong this season, he added: "I can't put my finger on it. We've been working hard and it's not been happening but tonight it has all clicked.

"I've been very frustrated with the amount of goals I've got this season but hopefully those two goals will push me on and there will be more to follow.

"It was definitely a case of (being damned if we did and damned if we didn't) tonight. We just needed to show we've got that fighting intensity."

Danny Drinkwater, who also got his name on the scoresheet with a stunning volley, said: "It feels good.

"We need to enjoy it while it lasts and build on it from here. It was a reaction, we've come in for a bit of stick but it's a reaction we've caused as players.

"We base our game on basics; talking, moving, high pressure, high intensity, and it was about going back to basics and causing mistakes. It caused them problems and we got the three points which we massively needed.

"It's something to build on, the next game is even more important now."