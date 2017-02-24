  1. Sport
Leicester City caretaker Craig Shakespeare laughs off claims player revolt caused Claudio Ranieri sacking

The Foxes dismissed the Italian late on Thursday, but his former assistant has insisted the team weren't behind Ranieri's departure

Reports had surfaced that players wanted Claudio Ranieri out Getty

Leicester caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare has laughed off claims that a players’ revolt was behind the shock sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

The Premier League champions stunned fans on Thursday night by sacking Ranieri just nine months after he led them to the title.

But former assistant Shakespeare today dismissed claims that senior players had contributed to the decision by complaining about the Italian’s methods to Leicester’s Thai owners.

“I’m not aware of any senior players going to the owners so that’s news to me,” he said.

“From a football point of view I have to tell you that the players are very professional.

“They are very hurt and very frustrated.

“I’ve not had one problem with them on the training field. They are very diligent and professional.

“They will be very disappointed, like everybody else, that the manager has lost his job.”

Shakespeare revealed he spoke briefly to Ranieri by telephone last night and described the Italian as ‘shocked’.

“I’m very sad,” he said. “I think we all know in football these things can happen.

“We have to make sure we remember him. He will go down with the utmost respect from everybody at this club.”

