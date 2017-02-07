Following speculation of dressing room unrest at the King Power Stadium, Leicester City manager Claudio Ranieri has insisted he has a “fantastic relationship” with his players and asserted that his side are not caught in the throes of a "crisis".

With the Premier League champions currently struggling for form and results, the Italian’s men have subsequently found themselves dragged into a tightly-contested battle at the bottom of the table.

After making history last year to clinch a first top-flight title in their 133-year history, the Foxes have managed just five wins this season. With just 21 points to their name, only two places now separate the side from the bottom three.

Reports of changing room unrest and increasingly alienation between players and manager have subsequently emerged, but Ranieri has sought to play down such speculation.

Speaking ahead of his side’s FA Cup replay with Championship side Derby County on Wednesday night, the Italian maintained that his Leicester side remain united.

"I agree with all my players," Ranieri said. "Kasper is one of my leaders and he wants to stimulate everyone.

"The dressing room is fantastic. We try to do our best, but this season everything is wrong.

"The relationship is the same as last season. I speak the same s*** English and they understand me!

"I said to my players, my door is always open. We have a fantastic relationship."

Prior to Tuesday’s press conference, the club similarly responded to reports of growing disillusionment behind closed doors.

In an official statement released on their website, the Foxes declared their “unwavering support” for the Italian: “The entire Club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead.”

Ranieri suggested that the statement had been released for the media with the purpose of stopping speculation regarding his job.

"I think this is for the media," he said. "I know the views of the chairman. Maybe the chairman wanted to stop all the speculation.

"I didn't ask them to do this. I knew what the chairman was thinking.

"I understand football. You have to do your job and I have to do my job. When you win three matches you are God, when you lose three you are not.

"This is not a crisis. When you aren't winning you lose confidence, it is normal."

Leicester welcome Derby to the King Power Stadium tomorrow night after Wes Morgan’s late header forced a fourth-round FA Cup replay for Ranieri’s side in the East Midlands encounter 10 days ago.

The Foxes named a strong team that night, with nine of their regular XI from last season’s title-winning team starting, and Ranieri has revealed that he’ll look to implement the tested 4-4-2 formation against their Midlands rivals on Wednesday.

"The players understand everything well," he said. "When you see the training session, it's unbelievable how they are working and running!

"I don't change anymore now, 4-4-2."

Ranieri is expected to name a similarly strong side that ran out against the Rams on 27 January. New signing Molla Wague won’t be available having missed the registration date for the original fixture while Islam Slimani remains sidelined with injury. The disgruntled Leonardo Ulloa continues his refusal to play for the club but Daniel Amartey has returned from the Africa Cup of Nations and is in contention to start.