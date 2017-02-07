Leicester City have released an official statement declaring their “unwavering support” for manager Claudio Ranieri.

This follows numerous reports alluding to emerging unrest within the Leicester changing room and increasing alienation between the players and their manager.

The Premier League champions have managed just five wins this season as they continue to languish near the foot of the table with just 21 points to their name.

In a statement issued on the club's website, the Foxes said: “In light of recent speculation, Leicester City Football Club would like to make absolutely clear its unwavering support for its First Team Manager, Claudio Ranieri.

“While there is a collective appreciation from everyone at the Club that recent form needs to improve, the unprecedented success achieved in recent seasons has been based firmly on stability, togetherness and determination to overcome even the greatest of challenges.

“The entire Club is and will remain united behind its manager and behind its players, collectively and firmly focused on the challenges ahead.”

Following their historic season last year, Leicester have endured a torrid slump in form with Ranieri falling under increasing scrutiny for his side's meek performances.

Reports last week suggested that the relationship between the Italian and his team has begun to deteriorate, with the manager resorting to drastic measures to restore Leicester's form.

It's understood that: Ranieri has on occasion instructed his players to train on the morning of midweek games; players have been left confused by a change in tactics less than two hours before kick-off; and backroom staff have been angrily confronted in the dressing room by the Italian.

More recently, it was revealed that the team's post-match meal has changed from chicken burgers to pasta, much to the player's reported annoyance.

With systems, line-ups and team selections varying from week to week, Ranieri's old reputation as 'The Tinkerman' is now quickly returning.

More to follow.