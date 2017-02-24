Craig Shakespeare has said that he has been made to feel like the “pantomime villain” after being put in caretaker charge of Leicester City for their Premier League match at home to Liverpool.

Claudio Ranieri was sacked as Leicester manager late that evening, just nine-months after guiding the club to a remarkable league title.

Ranieri was informed of his fate by the board upon returning to East Midlands airport from Seville, in the hours after his club suffered a 2-1 defeat in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg. Despite the loss, Jamie Vardy's late away goal ensured that it is all to play for in the second-leg.

Shakespeare was told by Jon Rudkin, the club’s director of football, that he would be in charge of the vital Premier League against Liverpool just ten minutes before the story broke in the media. It was a difficult evening for the club during which the team struggled to retrieve their luggage after their flight back from Spain. They were forced to decamp to an airport hotel where Ranieri was ignobly sacked, shortly before Shakespeare's promotion.

“On the way back it was a normal flight but we got back to East Midlands airport and we had problems with the hold luggage as we were not able to open the hold,” Shakespeare revealed to journalists in his first media appearance as caretaker manager.

“So we had to go and wait at a local hotel. I returned home and received a phone call – maybe 10 minutes before the news broke in the media – from the director of football, Jon, asking me to take caretaker charge for the forthcoming game against Liverpool.”

Claudio Ranieri was not a victim of players' revolt says Leicester caretaker manager

Ranieri’s unceremonious sacking has prompted widespread anger and criticism, with Jose Mourinho and Jurgen Klopp just two of the Premier League managers to question the decision. Gary Lineker meanwhile admitted that news of the decision made him "shed a tear".

There have also been reports that, towards the end of his reign, Ranieri was barely on speaking terms with Shakespeare, who was brought to the club as assistant manager by former manager Nigel Pearson. One report in the Daily Telegraph alleged that Shakespeare, a popular figure among the players, was angered by Ranieri's frequent tactical switches.

Shakespeare acknowledged that he felt “like a pantomime villain” answering questions instead of Ranieri on Friday morning but insisted his relationship with the recently sacked manager “always has and always will be fine”.

Shakespeare at his first press conference as caretaker manager ( Getty )

“I have been asked to come along this afternoon and I feel a bit like a pantomime villain sitting here. But I've got to answer your questions,” Shakespeare said.

“I can do nothing about that perception. I have to be myself. I can understand why the public would perceive that but hopefully I have allayed those fears that it was pure speculation. There is no foundation to it.

“My relationship always has and always will be fine with Claudio.”

Leicester’s beleaguered squad have also met with much criticism in the hours since Ranieri’s sacking. Mourinho has led that fallout, with a scathing attack of the club’s players in his weekly media conference.

“The season started with typical selfishness of others, people thinking about new contracts, people thinking about leaving, people thinking about more money, people forgetting who helped them to reach a certain level,” Mourinho commented.

But Shakespeare launched an impassioned defence of his players ahead of the must-win Liverpool game, insisting that the squad remain “very good, very professional” and “a joy to work with”.

“I would say that they have trained well over the last few weeks especially,” he added. “We have refocused ourselves.

Shakespeare defended Leicester's players ( Getty )

“Ultimately the Swansea result did not go our way and that was a big disappointment. But momentum can be a big thing in football and we hope it can bring about a change.

“We need one. Because something needs to change in terms of the results. We have to make sure we have enough points in the bag to stay up.

Shakespeare will have a bolstered squad at his disposal when his team host Liverpool, in a match that may serve as his audition for the full-time role. £28m summer signing Islam Slimani is fit, while Leonardo Ulloa – who started just one league game under Ranieri this season after a public falling out with the Italian – could be brought back into the fold.

“Islam trained with us out in Seville on Thursday morning and came through the session,” Shakespeare said. “I am expecting him and Ulloa to be fit. Whether they are match fit, they will be assessed in the morning.

“I have spoken to Leo over the past couple of weeks and Leo is fine. Everything that went on was out there in the public domain for everyone to hear. There are no problems with Leo.”

Ulloa may be welcomed back into the first-team squad ( Getty )

There is every chance that, should he feature, Ulloa will meet with a hostile reception from Leicester's fans, especially those disappointed in the decision of the club to dispense with the services of Ranieri. By way of explanation, vice-chairman Aiyawatt Srivaddhanaprabha said “long-term interests” had been put above “personal sentiment, no matter how strong”.

Although there are no formal plans to stage a protest at the game, some Leicester fans have announced on social media that they intend to boycott the Liverpool fixture.

Shakespeare however has appealed for unity as Leicester scrap for their future in the Premier League.

He said: "I think any fans should support the team. Hopefully the players will excite and the match will excite the fans and they will get behind the team because ultimately it is the team and the club we want to progress."