Leicester City caretaker manager Craig Shakespeare will take charge of the club for the first time when the relegation strugglers entertain Liverpool at the King Power Stadium.

A priceless win for Crystal Palace against Middlesbrough means Leicester are now in the bottom three, with the club facing the very real threat of becoming the first top-flight team to be relegated the season after winning the title since Manchester City in 1937/38.

Liverpool meanwhile returned to form in their last Premier League match with a confident 2-0 victory over Tottenham Hotspur at Anfield. A win this evening would lift them into third place in the table.

Leicester play their first game since sacking title-winning manager Claudio Ranieri on Monday February 27, against Champions League chasing Liverpool. The match kicks-off at 8pm.

Team news

Leicester have no fresh injury concerns ahead of their crucial match against Liverpool and will hand late fitness tests to Islam Slimani and Leonardo Ulloa.

Liverpool have been handed a blow with the news that captain Jordan Henderson has been ruled out of the game with a foot problem. The England international was injured in training on Friday following a challenge from a team-mate and will play no part in the game.

It could have been worse, however: Henderson was sent for a scan as there were initial fears he could have broken a metatarsal, which could have potentially ended his season. Fortunately the tests revealed heavy bruising but no fracture.

Dejan Lovren will likely miss a third successive game because of a knee injury while Daniel Sturridge is suffering from a virus, but Ragnar Klavan is fit.

Predicted line-ups…

Leicester (4-2-3-1): Schmeichel; Simpson, Morgan, Huth, Fuchs; Drinkwater, Ndidi; Albrighton, Mahrez, Gray; Vardy.

Liverpool (4-3-3): Mignolet; Clyne, Matip, Klavan, Milner; Lallana, Lucas, Wijnaldum; Mane, Firmino, Coutinho.

Best stat…

Liverpool have won more away games against reigning Premier League champions than any other side (8), including at Stamford Bridge in 2015-16. The Reds are also the only side to have done so in consecutive seasons (2000-01 and 2001-02 vs Man Utd).

It's a big game for...

Jamie Vardy: Rightly or wrongly, Vardy found himself at the centre of a storm last week when Claudio Ranieri was handed his marching orders by Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha, with dark rumours beginning to circulate that Vardy had been part of a small clique of players that had taken umbrage with the Italian's conduct in recent weeks and effectively forced him out of the club.

Vardy felt strongly enough about the speculation to issue a statement on Instagram, during which he insisted "Claudio has and always will have my complete respect". Regardless, all eyes will be on Vardy this evening.

The forward will however take some solace in his superb record against Liverpool. Leicester's last three Premier League goals against Liverpool have all been scored by Vardy and he is the only Leicester player to score against the Reds at the King Power Stadium.

Player to watch...

Georginio Wijnaldum: Adam Lallana has been winning most of the plaudits, but the growing influence of Wijnaldum in Liverpool's midfield should not go unnoticed and is equally worthy of praise.

Wijnaldum has had a hand in three of Liverpool’s last four Premier League goals, scoring one and assisting two, and has been praised by his manager.

"He has been really good for us, and he has formed a good partnership with Jordan Henderson," Klopp said after the club's recent win against Spurs. "He is a really good combination of an aggressive, defensive midfielder plus a creative, offensive midfield player."

Form guide…

Leicester City: LLWLLL

Liverpool: LLLDLW

