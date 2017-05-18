Leicester play host to Tottenham with the Foxes in search of a win that could take them as high as eighth in the Premier League table.

An alarming slump in form left last season’s champions perilously close to the relegation zone, but the controversial decision by the club’s Thai owners to sack Claudio Ranieri has since been justified. Seven wins from 11 league games under Craig Shakespeare have propelled the King Power side up the table, with a top-half finish now a distinct possibility. Should the former assistant boss achieve this, his time in caretaker charge should be regarded as a resounding success. Ben Hamer, Molla Wague, Wes Morgan, Nampalys Mendy and Danny Drinkwater all miss out once more, while defender Robert Huth faces a race against the clock to be fit in time.

Spurs meanwhile are guaranteed to finish as Premier League runners up, their highest finish since coming second in the 1962-63 season. Mauricio Pochettino’s side’s 2-1 weekend win over Manchester United, the last match played before the redevelopment of White Hart Lane, ensured that Manchester City could no longer overhaul them in the standings. Kieran Trippier is a doubt for the trip to face the Foxes and could join the likes of Danny Rose, Erik Lamela and Harry Winks on the sidelines.

Whatever the results of their last two matches, Spurs will set a new club record for points gained in a Premier League season. They currently have 80, 10 more than they collected in 2015-16.

1/12 Part of the crowd at White Hart Lane, London, watching Tottenham Hotspur play the visiting team, Bristol Rovers, January 1921 Getty Images

2/12 Fans waiting at the gates outside Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, before Spurs' FA Cup replay against Cardiff City, 9 March 1922 Getty Images

3/12 This terrace of houses is being demolished in Paxton Road Tottenham to make way for a new stand at the football ground in White Hart Lane. A two tier terrace will be erected in its place that will provide accommodation for 5,000 seated fans with 14,000 below it. 2 May 1934 Getty Images

4/12 Girder men working on the roof of the new East Stand development at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, 17 July 1934 Getty Images

5/12 Tottenham Hotspur players training on the pitch at White Hart Lane in front of where the new East Stand is being built, 26 July 1934 Getty Images

6/12 An international football match between England and Germany at White Hart Lane, London, the ground of Tottenham Hotspur 4 December 1935 Getty Images

7/12 Crowds outside the Tottenham Hotspur Football Club at White Hart Lane, London, for the Spurs v Arsenal North London derby match, 3 May 1971 Getty Images

8/12 The old West Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground being demolished, London, December 1980 Getty Images

9/12 A vew of the refurbished East Stand at Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane ground, London, during a division one match between Spurs and Aston Villa, 29 September 1990 Getty Images

10/12 An aerial view of White Hart Lane, home of Tottenham Hotspur Football Club on 26 July 2011 Getty Images

11/12 Aerial Views of the New Tottenham Hotspur Stadium development at White Hart Lane on 6 May 2016 Getty Images

12/12 Aerial Views of Tottenham Hotspur's White Hart Lane redevelopment as work continues at White Hart Lane on 20 April 2017 Getty Images

What time does it start?

Leicester City vs Tottenham Hotspur kicks off at 19.45 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will be shown live on Sky Sports 1 from 19.30 BST.

It’s a big game for…

Harry Kane: The 23-year-old has 28 goals for Spurs in all competitions this season and will be eager to reach 30 before the end of the campaign. Should he do so, he will emulate his own achievement from two seasons ago, when he found the net 31 times in 51 appearances.

Weird/best stat…

10: The number of Spurs players to have hit 30 goals in a season since the club’s induction to the Football League in 1908. Prior to Kane in 2015, the last Tottenham man to reach the landmark was Gary Lineker in 1992.

Remember when…

Robert Huth’s pinpoint late header gave Claudio Ranieri’s Foxes a vital 1-0 win at White Hart Lane in January 2016. It proved a key moment in Leicester’s fairy-tale run to the Premier League title.

Player to watch…

Jamie Vardy: Much like many of his Leicester teammates, the England striker has been rejuvenated in the latter stages of the season, scoring eight goals in 14 appearances since Shakespeare’s appointment. With his season tally now at 15 and with rumours of a summer transfer to Atletico Madrid, he will be eager to finish the season on a high.

Past three-meetings…

Tottenham Hotspur 1 (Janssen) Leicester City 1 (Musa), Premier League, October 2016

Leicester City 0 Tottenham Hotspur 2 (Heung-Min Son, Chadli), FA Cup, January 2016

Tottenham Hotspur 0 Leicester City 1 (Huth), Premier League, January 2016

Form guide…

LEICESTER CITY: DDLWWL

TOTTENHAM HOTSPUR: WLWWLW

Odds…

Leicester City to win: 13/4

Tottenham Hotspur to win: 17/20

Draw: 11/4

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)