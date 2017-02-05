Claudio Ranieri denies reports of Leicester unrest following Manchester United defeat

Claudio Ranieri has dismissed speculation about dressing room unrest at free-falling Leicester City, and insisted that the squad is still as “solid and united” as in last season’s sensational campaign. He is also “confident” of avoiding relegation, as the club is “used to the fight”.

Easily beaten 3-0 at home by Manchester United, the defending champions now face the very real prospect of instant demotion as they lie just a point ahead of the bottom three in 16th.

The worsening situation has led to Ranieri openly saying that, if any of the players actually want him sacked, they can go to the chairman but he confronted the question in a more direct way following the loss to United.

“Everybody is frustrated,” the Italian said. “We are unhappy in the dressing room but it is important to react. We were solid and united last season, and it’s the same this season, without the results. But we are ready to fight until the end.

“It’s difficult but I’m used to fight, but also my players are used to fight, because Leicester is used to fight in the last 10 years

“I’m very confident on this… we are together. Last season everything was right for us, this season everything wrong for us, that’s football.”

Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings







22 show all Leicester 0 Manchester United 3 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel – 4 out of 10 The goalkeeper was a victim of United’s prolific strike force.

2/22 Danny Simpson – 5 out of 10 Caught out of position regularly and struggled to keep up with the winger's pace.

3/22 Wes Morgan – 6 out of 10 Kept Rashford relatively quiet, but was too motionless at times.

4/22 Robert Huth – 5 out of 10 His lack of pace allowed United’s forwards to burst through the defence on several occasions.

5/22 Christian Fuchs – 4 out of 10 Too static throughout and lacked effort. Though, he made a good tackle at the end to deny Mkhitaryan.

6/22 Danny Drinkwater – 4 out of 10 Certainly needs some shooting practice – wasted far too many chances in front of goal.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi – 6 out of 10 Read the game well and caused United a problem when he ran with the ball.

8/22 Riyad Mahrez – 6 out of 10 When he received the ball, he made a nuisance of himself and looked confident in possession.

9/22 Shinji Okazaki – 4 out of 10 Saw very little of the ball – subbed at half time.

10/22 Ahmed Musa - 5 out of 10 Enticed a number of fouls from United, but these set pieces were usually wasted.

11/22 Jamie Vardy – 5 out of 10 Held the ball up well at times, but lacked so service so he failed to make an impact.

12/22 David De Gea – 5 out of 10 A very quiet afternoon for the keeper, with few chances coming his way.

13/22 Antonio Valencia – 7 out of 10 Created a number of United moves and assisted Ibrahimovic’s goal.

14/22 Eric Bailly – 6 out of 10 A disciplined display – remained relatively untested throughout.

15/22 Chris Smalling – 7 out of 10 Was a rock at the back today and assisted Mkhitaryan’s goal.

16/22 Marcos Rojo – 5 out of 10 Gave away a number of unnecessary fouls. Subbed at half time.

17/22 Juan Mata – 6 out of 10 Deserved his goal, but he was arguably lucky to remain on the pitch after his sliding challenge that earnt him a yellow.

18/22 Ander Herrera – 6 out of 10 It was a mediocre display by a man of such ability.

19/22 Paul Pogba – 6 out of 10 Aside from the occasional burst forward, he did not have a huge impact on the United attacks.

20/22 Henrikh Mkhitaryan – 8 out of 10 He looked at home in the number 10 role. Read the game well, worked relentlessly and deserved his goal.

21/22 Marcus Rashford – 6 out of 10 Missed a great chance early in the first half. Was kept relatively quiet for the majority.

22/22 Zlatan Ibrahimovic – 7 out of 10 Bagged his 20th goal of the season, created chances and made a nuisance of himself throughout.

When asked about Leonardo Ulloa’s situation after the Argentine had issued a transfer request and strike threat, Ranieri said everything is now “normal” between them. “It’s good.”

As regards the performance in the defeat to United, Ranieri said he was happy with how his team played - up until the concession of the two goals, when it became too “easy” for Jose Mourinho’s side.

“We started very well we press very high and close all the space and the match was a good match. But suddenly in two minutes we conceded two goals and it was very very hard.

Last season everything was right for us, this season everything wrong for us, that’s football.

“In the dressing room we spoke about the opportunity to go back to start faster and stronger but they scored the third goal and from there it was very difficult to go back.

“Because they have the quality of champions, they slow the tempo keep the ball and it was too easy for them and difficult for us to press because they move the ball so quickly with one or two touches and it was very difficult.

“When you don’t score it is difficult to win but i am very confident with my strikers. Every time we speak about our strength to be solid and make a good performance. We made a good performance until they scored the two goals.”