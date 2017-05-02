One year on after making Premier League history, Leicester now set their focus on return to reality

One Premier League title, a summer of extravagant celebrations, a run-in with the relegation zone, allegations of changing room mutiny, the sacking of manager Claudio Ranieri, two Champions League quarter-final legs and, finally, 40 points on the board to all but guarantee top-flight status.

It was one year to the day that Leicester first made history to crown themselves as ‘Champions of England’ - and what a year it has been. Fearless at times, lifeless at others. Unpredictable, remarkable and enigmatic; Leicester’s exploits over the last 12 months have unravelled with a baffling curiosity that has kept observers not quite knowing what to expect from the East Midlanders.

From the lows of The Den, where defeat to Millwall in the FA Cup would cost Ranieri his job and his “dreams”, to the magnificent highs of those closing minutes in Europe as Leicester gave chase to Atletico Madrid.

Leicester 1 Atletico 1 player ratings







22 show all Leicester 1 Atletico 1 player ratings









































1/22 Kasper Schmeichel - 6 out of 10 Pipped at his far post for Saul’s sublime header. Confident as always between the sticks and assertive under the high ball. Made a number of key saves.

2/22 Danny Simpson - 6 Hard-working but simply lacked the quality and composure for the big occasion.

3/22 Wes Morgan - 7 A captain’s performance. Considering Morgan was returning from a seven-game absence, the defender acquitted himself excellently. Physical as ever and put in some crucial challenges and interceptions.

4/22 Yohan Benalouane - 6 Nervy at times but still impressed with an occasional big challenge. Having been absent from Leicester’s backline all season long, he’s more than paid his dues these last couple of weeks.

5/22 Christan Fuchs - 6 Unafraid to push on and linked up well with Albrighton ahead of him. Struggled at times in his battle with Saul.

6/22 Riyad Mahrez - 6 Clever in his decision-making and passes. Grew into the game, with his mazy runs and silky feet proving a challenge for the experience Atletico backline. Still unable to recreate the magic of last season though.

7/22 Wilfred Ndidi - 7 A future star in the making. The 20-year-old showed all the qualities of a great midfielder tonight. Excellent in his break-up play, assured in his passing and demonstrated a knack to show up in the right places at the right time. Leicester will do well to hold onto him for next season.

8/22 Danny Drinkwater - 6 Tried to force too many balls over the top. Looked a bit overwhelmed at times but persisted nonetheless.

9/22 Marc Albrighton - 6 Tenacious and lively down the left flank. Linked up well with Fuchs and his inside men. Found space for a testing delivery here and there. Lost sight of Saul, though, for Atletico’s goal.

10/22 Shinji Okazaki - 7 A tireless performance from the Japanese. Complimented Vardy well, sitting just off the shoulder from the forward. Made the right movements and confident in dropping back in search of the ball.

11/22 Jamie Vardy - 7 Gave as good as he got all game long. Chased every single ball and relentless in his press. Took his goal very well to give Leicester hope.

12/22 Jan Oblak - 6 Did the basics well tonight and stepped up to the mark as he was increasingly called upon as the game wore on.

13/22 Juanfran - 7 Started well but was forced off through injury. Unbalanced Atletico after that.

14/22 Stefan Savić - 7 Won the majority of his challenges, both on the deck and in the air. Looked confident with the ball at feet too. A completely different defender from the one who played for Manchester City.

15/22 Diego Godín - 7 His experience shone through. Led the backline with maturity and composure. Enjoyed his challenges with Vardy all game long.

16/22 Filipe Luis - 7 It was his cross for the first goal. Up and down all game long. Very energetic.

17/22 Saúl Ñíguez - 7 Took his header excellently to put Atletico ahead. Proved to be a real nuisance and seemed to get the better of Fuchs whenever he pushed forward.

18/22 Gabi - 7 Got a lot of help from Gimenez but such a professional in that central role. So experienced. Never looked out of his comfort zone.

19/22 José Giménez - 7 Threatened with a number of direct runs that pushed the Leicester backline to the edge. Linked up well with Gabi.

20/22 Koke - 6 Kept the Atletico Madrid midfield ticking over all game long and got stuck in defensively to keep Leicester from finding a second.

21/22 Yannick Carrasco - 6 Not so dangerous in his running and his delivery was off at points. Unusual for him to feature up front. Nothing stand-out from his performance tonight.

22/22 Antoine Griezmann - 7 Provided a constant source of threat for the visitors but also more than happy to track back and help out his side defensively. A rounded performance that reaffirms why he’s one of Europe’s most-sought after players.

Defeat that day brought the curtain down on the Foxes’ fairy-tale - “The ride is over,” Wes Morgan admitted after the game – but, as the one-year anniversary passes, the only focus for the club now is the road that lies ahead.

Indeed, it was telling that Leicester chose not to celebrate today. The memories may be still be fresh in the minds of many in the East Midlands, especially when contrasted with the side’s struggles across the past season, but Craig Shakespeare, who has breathed life back into the Foxes, insists the moment for reflection has long gone.

"The here and now is the important thing," he said after the recent win at West Brom. "It was a year ago. It is over. It is gone.

“We're looking to the future.”

So what exactly does that mean, then? Consolidation is now key, one source told The Independent. The club is by no means looking to catapult itself into the upper echelons of footballing royalty – such an objective is unrealistic, something the owners are aware of.

Leicester's players celebrate after the recent win at West Brom ( Getty )

Instead, it’s very much a case of ‘softly-softly’ and taking each step as it comes. This means nurturing that holistic, unassuming ethos which underpinned the Foxes’ title-winning mentality last season - both on and off the pitch. From training ground routines to Leicester’s unique recruitment policy, the club will be attempting to return to what it knows best. And when it comes to high-profile transfers, those in power will be sure to exercise extreme consideration and patience, especially given the limited success of their summer signings.

Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







21 show all Leicester City celebrate Premier League title







































1/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title The Premier League trophy arrives at the King Power Stadium. Getty

2/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans joke with an image of Gary Lineker after his promise to present Match of the Day in his pants. Getty

3/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester-decorated Rolls Royce arrives for Leicester vs Everton. Getty

4/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

5/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans begin to arrive ahead of the match. Getty

6/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title A Leicester fan takes a swipe at the clubs spending more money in the Premier League. Getty

7/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Another Leicester fan calls for Lineker to deliver on his promise. Getty

8/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester fans celebrate ahead of the match with Everton. Getty

9/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Opera singer Andrea Bocelli appears on stage to sing ahead of the match. Getty

10/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy celebrates after scoring the opening goal inside five minutes. Getty

11/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Andy King celebrates after making it 2-0. This content is subject to copyright.

12/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Claudio Ranieri watches the action unfold. This content is subject to copyright.

13/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Jamie Vardy smashes home his second from the penalty spot... 2016 Getty Images

14/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title ... and celebrates in front of Everton goalkeeper Joel Robles. 2016 Getty Images

15/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Vardy celebrates after making it 3-0 - he would later miss another penalty to miss the chance of getting a hat-trick This content is subject to copyright.

16/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Fans in Thailand watch the action. This content is subject to copyright.

17/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title More fans in Bangkok. This content is subject to copyright.

18/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester captain Wes Morgan finally lifts the trophy alongside Claudio Ranieri. 2016 Getty Images

19/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Morgan and Ranieri. Getty

20/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Ranieri lifts his first ever League title. 2016 Getty Images

21/21 Leicester City celebrate Premier League title Leicester City owner Vichai Srivaddhanaprabha celebrates with the players and staff. 2016 Getty Images

In light of the refusal to get ahead of themselves, then, that’s why this season hasn’t been written off as a disaster – even in spite of their mid-season scare. Speaking after the win at the Hawthorns, Danny Drinkwater echoed a sentiment that resonates throughout the club and its fans. "If somebody said we'd get to the quarter-finals of the Champions League and finish 10th then a lot of people would have been snapping people's hands off for that,” he said. "So hopefully if we can carry on winning a few more games then hopefully there won't be any complaints at the end of the season."

Still, this hasn’t stopped the Foxes adjusting their expectations. The sense at the club is that European football is very much a tangible target for the years to come. In light of the numerous permutations still at play, Leicester could still finish this season in eighth - a respectable position by all accounts and one that puts them in reaching distance of the Europa League.

Leicester's players have said they want to return to European football

Then there’s the matter of expansion. The Leicester brand has taken off, with the club capturing new audiences in Asia, while the side’s Premier League title-winning season brought in a club-record income worth £129m – a 24 per cent increase on the £104m made the previous season. Leicester have been turning away fans away in their 1000s this year but it’s ultimately unclear if such interest will last. Now that the side have become yesterday’s news, there’s no doubt many will have already jumped off the bandwagon.

The question is whether this expansion continues or plateaus. Such an outcome could well determine the course taken by the Srivaddhanaprabha family with regards to a stadium extension. It’s understood that this is very much seen as a possibility among the corridors of power at the King Power, but it’s a matter dependent on whether Leicester continues to grow as a club.

Can Leicester redefine themselves as a club? ( Getty )

In terms of the coming transfer window, Leicester will fight to keep hold of their star players. The likes of Kasper Schmeichel and Wilfred Ndidi have shined for the Foxes this season and, as a result, amassed interest from numerous clubs across the league. But with others waiting in the wings, such as Ben Chilwell and Demarai Gray, the future continues to look bright. If the side can hold on to these youthful prospects, Ndidi included, Leicester’s prospects for the seasons to come bodes well.

After an extraordinary two years of football, Leicester now return to reality with the challenge of adjusting to all that has passed. The club have the chance to redefine themselves as more than just perennial underdogs but, if these past 12 months are anything to go by, it certainly won’t be easy. It’s been a remarkable rise, but will it be a meteoric one? Only time will tell.