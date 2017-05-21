Leicester City and Bournemouth face-off on the Premier League’s final day with both teams eyeing a top-half finish.

Craig Shakespeare’s Foxes were thrashed 6-1 by Tottenham on Thursday but know victory against the Cherries will see them leapfrog their opponents to claim 10th place at the very least. Whether the 53-year-old manager keeps his job for next season remains to be seen, but there is little doubt the former assistant has fulfilled his remit by steadying the since the sacking of Claudio Ranieri.

Bournemouth know a draw will be enough to secure a first ever top-ten place in English football’s highest division. Coming to the end of their second Premier League season, Eddie Howe’s team are already certain to improve on last year’s 16th place finish. With 10 points from their last four games, the south coast side are currently one of the league’s form teams.

What time does it start?

Leicester City vs Bournemouth kicks off at 15.00 BST

Where can I watch it?

The match will not be shown live on UK television, but highlights will be shown at 22.30 BST on BBC One.

It’s a big game for…

Christian Fuchs: The Leicester defender may be forced to continue at centre-back if Robert Huth is not passed fit. With the Foxes having conceded six on Thursday, the Austrian and his fellow defenders may feel they have a point to prove.

Weird /best stat…

8: Just eight years ago, both Leicester and Bournemouth were outside the top two divisions of English football. In the 2008/09 season, the Foxes won the League One title under Nigel Pearson, while Howe’s Cherries overcame a 17 point deduction to secure League Two survival.

Remember when…

Marc Pugh’s goal back in December was enough to give the Cherries a 1-0 win over the Foxes. Defeat for Leicester was the start of a run of just one win in 10 Premier League matches, a sequence of results which ultimately led to Claudio Ranieri’s sacking.

Player to watch…

Joshua King: The 25-year-old has 16 goals heading into the final day of an excellent campaign. With 14 of these strikes having come in his last 19 appearances, the Norwegian is in a prolific vein of form.

Past three-meetings…

Bournemouth 1 (Pugh) Leicester City 0, Premier League, December 2016

Leicester City 0 Bournemouth 0, Premier League, January 2016

Bournemouth 1 (Wilson) Leicester City 1 (Vardy), Premier League, August 2015

Form guide…

LEICESTER CITY: DLWWLL

BOURNEMOUTH: LLWWDW

Odds…

Leicester City to win: 10/11

Bournemouth to win: 31/10

Draw: 13/5

(Odds provided by 888 Sport)

