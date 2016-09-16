Claudio Ranieri's side will be buzzing with confidence after their 3-0 win in Leicester's first ever Champions League game. They have had a poor start to their Premier League season but this win may be the spark they need to get their campaign off and running.

Newly promoted Burnley come into the game having drawn at home to Hull last week. They sit 15th in the Premier League with one win and one draw from four.

It’s a big game for…

Islam Slimani. Leicester City bought the Algerian striker from Sporting Lisbon for £29.7 million, a record fee for the club.

The forward had a prolific goalscoring record in Portugal and if he can make a positive impact, he could find himself named alongside Jamie Vardy and Riyad Mahrez in Leicester's front line.

Best stat…

Burnley have not beaten Leicester away since November 2007.

Remember when...

Chris Wood scored this belter against Burnley in the Championship. Leicester went on to win the match 2-0 and went on to earn promotion to the Premier League at the end of that season.

Player to watch…

Riyad Mahrez. The Algerian midfielder scored twice in Leicester's first-ever Champions League match against Club Brugge on Wednesday and showed signs of finding his form from last year.

Predicted line-ups...

Leicester: Zieler, Fuchs, Morgan, Huth, Hernández, Albrighton, Drinkwater, Amartey, Mahrez, Slimani, Vardy.

Burnley: Heaton, Ward, Mee, Keane, Lowton, Arfield, Defour, Marney, Boyd, Vokes, Gray.

Past three meetings...

Burnley 0, Leicester 1 (Vardy)

Premier League, April 2016.

Leicester 2 (Schlupp, Mahrez), Burnley 2 (Kightly, Wallace)

Premier League, October 2015.

Burnley 0, Leicester 2 (Nugent, Wood)

Championship, March 2014.

Form guide…

Leicester City: LLDWLW

Burnley: WLWLLD

Vital information…

KICK-OFF TIME: 3pm

TV: Highlights on BBC 1

Odds…

Leicester City: 7/12

Burnley: 6/1

DRAW: 10/3