Claudio Ranieri’s Leicester City face table topping Chelsea on Saturday night, a match with big implications at the top and the bottom of the table, a win would see Leicester move away from the relegation zone, where they currently sit four points above.

Antonio Conte’s Chelsea were on the verge of a Premier League record consecutive win streak until they were beaten by Tottenham Hotspur last week, they will be looking to distance themselves from Liverpool and Spurs with a win.

It’s a big game for...

N’Golo Kante. The tireless Frenchman returns to the King Power having left the Foxes for £32m during the summer.

He has become a vital player in Conte’s new system and will need to work hard to try and contain an energetic Leicester City midfield, hopefully he gets a positive reaction on his return, given the fact he was hugely important in their title surge.

Best stat…

Chelsea registered more wins in December (6) than Leicester have the entire season. (5)

Remember when…

Riyad Mahrez won the game with this shot past Thibaut Courtois, a goal that drastically helped along the demise of Jose Mourinho.

Player to watch…

Nampalys Mendy

With Daniel Amartey and Riyad Mahrez away at the African Cup of Nations, the onus falls on the summer signing from OGC Nice to be more influential in the game and try to tame the Chelsea midfield, as well as midfield machine N’Golo Kante.

Past three meetings…

Chelsea 3 (Costa, Hazard, Moses) Leicester 0 Stamford Bridge, October 2016

Leicester 2 (Okazaki 2) Chelsea 4 (after ET) (Cahill, Azpilicueta, Fabregas 2), King Power stadium, September 2016

Chelsea 1 (Fabregas) Leicester 1 (Drinkwater) Stamford Bridge, May 2016

Form guide…

Leicester: LDLWDW

Chelsea: WWWWLW

Vital information…

Kick off time: 5:30pm

TV: Sky Sports 1

Odds…

Leicester City to win: 5/1

Chelsea to win: 3/5

Draw: 31/10

(Odds provided by BetVictor)