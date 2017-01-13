The last time Chelsea went to Leicester City in the Premier League, it was the last game of the second Jose Mourinho era, and the team that was collapsing in on itself was torn apart by Claudio Ranieri’s history-makers.

Leicester had plenty of brilliant players that night but none was better than N’Golo Kante, their little French midfielder who was still, just before Christmas, going under most people’s radars, yet to explode into public consciousness. But he ran Chelsea ragged, dominating the midfield, doing the work of two men alongside Danny Drinkwater and then Andy King in the middle. It was a super-human performance in a season full of them.

Leicester, of course, went on to win the Premier League and Kante could legitimately claim to be as important to that win as either Jamie Vardy or Riyad Mahrez. Without his energy they could never have afforded to play that 4-4-2 with as much midfield control as they did. Drinkwater looks half the player this season without Kante alongside him to do so much running.

Just over one year on, Kante returns to Leicester on Saturday night at the top of the league again, this time with Chelsea. The positions of the two clubs, in fact, have been inverted over the last year. His £30million switch to Stamford Bridge last summer is not the only explanation for that, but it is certainly an important part of both stories.

Having won the title last season, Kante is determined to do the same again at Chelsea this year. Seven other players have won the Premier League title with more than one club, but Kante would be the first outfield player to do so with different clubs in consecutive seasons - his former Leicester teammate Mark Schwazer being the only other man to do so in the Premier League era.

“Last season at Leicester was a beautiful season, I felt very good,” Kante said this week. “Today at Chelsea I feel very good as well. The team is playing very well and we had a beautiful run with the 13 consecutive victories. I am very happy here, and I hope we can be champions.”

Kante clearly enjoys playing for Conte as much as he did for his compatriot Ranieri last season. “Conte is a great coach and he knows what he wants from the players,” Kante said. “I am enjoying it here at Chelsea with him.”

Everyone knows how the change from 4-1-4-1 to 3-4-3 transformed Chelsea’s season, setting them on the record-equalling winning run that is likely to take them to this year’s title. But the importance of Kante to the change is often misunderstood. It is players that win games, after all, and not systems. What the change did is go from playing a midfield three to a midfield two, freeing up Kante to make the most of his running, his most important attribute.

Kante has the opportunity to win back-to-back Premier League titles with different clubs (AFP/ Getty )

Kante has wrongly pigeon-holed in the past as the new Claude Makelele but he is much more than a sitting midfielder. Playing in a pair again, with Nemanja Matic his new Drinkwater, he can cover so much ground that Chelsea do not lose out because of their lack of numbers. That has been the secret to their recent success, the reason why they can make the 3-4-3 work.

Back in October, when Conte had first switched to the new system, he explained why Kante’s running was the crucial part to that type of football. “N'Golo has fantastic stamina and covers a lot of ground,” Conte said on 14 October. “This is very important for the balance when you play offensive football, to have a player who recovers the ball back very well. He is a fantastic player who can play in a three or a two in midfield.”

Chelsea potential January transfers







10 show all Chelsea potential January transfers

















1/10 IN: James Rodriguez With Oscar heading off to China, James Rodriguez could be the perfect replacement for the Brazilian. Rodriguez hasn’t had much game time this season and might be looking for a move away from the Bernabeu. It looks like Chelsea will tussle with the likes of Manchester United to secure his signature. AFP/Getty Images

2/10 IN: Ricardo Rodriguez The 24-year-old Swiss international could be the perfect fit in Antonio Conte’s 3-4-3 formation. The Wolfsburg player is a massive threat from dead ball situations and loves to attack. Recent reports are suggesting that the Blues have beaten Arsenal to secure his services. AFP/Getty Images

3/10 IN: Arturo Vidal Conte is reportedly looking to bring his former employee to Stamford Bridge in a deal that could be worth up to £38 million. Bayern’s box-to-box midfielder played under the Italian tactician at Juventus where they reached the Champions League final, losing 3-1 to Barcelona. Bongarts/Getty Images

4/10 IN: Federico Bernardeschi Fiorentina winger Bernardeschi has been on sparkling form for the Viola this campaign. The 22-year-old has netted nine goals in 18 games and also created two goals too. Conte took him to the Euros in the summer and he could provide solid competition for Victor Moses for the right-wing starting berth. Getty Images

5/10 IN: Tiemoue Bakayoko Monaco have been free-scoring this season but their whole team deserves credit. Bakayoko has been a mainstay in the defensive-midfield position, and his combative style has drawn comparisons to N’Golo Kante. Chelsea would have to dig deep to make this deal materialise, though. AFP/Getty Images

6/10 IN: Franck Kessie The 19-year-old has been the breakthrough star in Serie A this season. In an Atalanta side that has performed above expectations this campaign, currently sitting in sixth, Kessie has played an integral role. From centre-midfield, Kessie has managed to score six goals in 16 games and a lot of Europe’s elite are in pursuit of the Ivorian. Getty Images

7/10 IN: Faouzi Ghoulam Ghoulam has only been excluded from three of Napoli’s games this campaign as they sit in third in Serie A. After bringing Marcos Alonso in from Fiorentina in the summer, Conte may want to provide some competition for the Spaniard and Ghoulam may well be the answer. Getty Images

8/10 OUT: Michy Batshuayi With Diego Costa performing so well, it is hard to see where the young Belgian fits in to Conte’s setup. French side Lille were left rebuffed after they reportedly lodged a loan bid which was rejected by the Blues, but it remains to be seen whether they will keep him at Stamford Bridge. AFP/Getty Images

9/10 OUT: John Obi Mikel The Nigerian midfielder has become somewhat of a Chelsea stalwart but his time at Chelsea may be up. The 29-year-old has failed to make an appearance this season and some top clubs in Europe are chasing him, as well as a couple of Chinese clubs, of course. AFP/Getty Images

10/10 OUT: Branislav Ivanovic After starting the first six games of the season, the Serbian defender has struggled to fight his way back into the Chelsea team. After a change of formation from Conte, it seems as though he might not suit the Italian’s style. Reports have also proposed that Barcelona may be in line for a shock swoop. AFP/Getty Images

Conte football is about hard work, energy and carrying out instructions. Even if Chelsea win the title this year, he is sure to push for more Kantes this summer. “This type of player, who puts the team before himself, I like a lot,” Conte said in October. “I want this type of player.”