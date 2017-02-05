Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, where they will be presented with a chance to capitalise on defeats for their immediate rivals.
Jose Mourinho's side have regularly failed to take advantage of slip-ups by those around them throughout the season, as they did during the midweek round of fixtures in the draw with Hull City.
Leicester, however, are emerging as the top-flight's new whipping boys. A run of eight defeats in 14 games has dragged Claudio Ranieri's defending champions into the relegation mire, and a quick turnaround is much-needed.
What time is kick-off?
The match will kick off at 4.00pm on Sunday 5 February.
Where can I watch it?
It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with highlights on BBC One at 10.30pm.
Follow updates on our live blog below...
Please allow a moment for the live blog to load.
Odds
Provided by 888.com
Leicester: 19/4
Manchester United: 17/25
Draw: 29/10
Saturday's Premier League results
Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1
Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4
Everton 6 Bournemouth 3
Hull City 2 Liverpool 0
Southampton 1 West Ham United 3
Watford 2 Burnley 1
West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0
Tottenham Hotspur 1 Middlesbrough 0
- More about:
- Premier League
- Leicester City
- Manchester United