Manchester United travel to Leicester City on Sunday afternoon, where they will be presented with a chance to capitalise on defeats for their immediate rivals.

Jose Mourinho's side have regularly failed to take advantage of slip-ups by those around them throughout the season, as they did during the midweek round of fixtures in the draw with Hull City.

Leicester, however, are emerging as the top-flight's new whipping boys. A run of eight defeats in 14 games has dragged Claudio Ranieri's defending champions into the relegation mire, and a quick turnaround is much-needed.

What time is kick-off?

The match will kick off at 4.00pm on Sunday 5 February.

Where can I watch it?

It will be shown live on Sky Sports 1, with highlights on BBC One at 10.30pm.

Odds

Provided by 888.com

Leicester: 19/4

Manchester United: 17/25

Draw: 29/10

Saturday's Premier League results

Chelsea 3 Arsenal 1

Crystal Palace 0 Sunderland 4

Everton 6 Bournemouth 3

Hull City 2 Liverpool 0

Southampton 1 West Ham United 3

Watford 2 Burnley 1

West Bromwich Albion 1 Stoke City 0

Tottenham Hotspur 1 Middlesbrough 0