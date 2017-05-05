Both Leicester and Watford will avoid relegation but both have suffered disappointing campaigns. The pair are 11th and 13th in the table respectively, level on 40 points, and this match now represents little other than each team attempting to salvage some pride.

Watford showed so much early promise under Walter Mazzari, only for results to dry up fairly quickly. The Hornets were strong relegation candidates at one stage, but the likes of Troy Deeney, Etienne Capoue and Christian Kabasele have produced good performances to drag them to safety.

There was always the possibility that reigning champions Leicester would struggle to cope with a busier schedule and the added pressure which came as a result of winning the title.

That said, nobody expected them to struggle in the fashion which they have, which culminated in their lovable manager Claudio Ranieri being sacked amid rumours of squad unrest and complaints against him from senior players.

What time does it start?

The match kicks off at 3pm on Saturday 6 May.

Where can I watch it?

It will not be televised live.

Highlights will be shown on Saturday 6 May at 10.20pm on BBC1.

Preview

Caretaker boss Craig Shakespeare was in a strong position considering the time he had spent around the club over the years and has proven he possesses the requisite skill to stabilise the situation and get the Leicester players performing again.

There is nothing up for grabs for either team now, but Shakespeare will want to further his chances of getting the job on a permanent basis into next season, while Mazzari requires five points from Watford’s remaining four games to equal the points tally achieved by predecessor Quiqe Sanchez Flores.

Regarding team news, Wes Morgan is the notable absentee for Leicester as he continues his recovery from a hamstring injury and Nampalys Mendy will be unavailable for the remainder of the season after successful ankle surgery last month.

As for Watford, Miguel Britos was withdrawn early in their last game against Liverpool with a muscle strain, and Jose Holebas faces a late fitness test. They join a problematic injury list which includes Craig Cathcart, Roberto Pereyra, Mauro Zarate and Younes Kaboul.

It’s a big game for…

Riyad Mahrez. It could well be his last season at Leicester, but if he plays on Saturday it will be his 100th Premier League appearance for the Foxes. That would also make him the first Algerian to reach the milestone.

Best stat

Leicester are worse-off by one point this season than at the same stage in 2014/15. They are 41 points behind the tally they had amassed at this point last season, when they stunned the world by winning the Premier League.

Remember when…

Watford beat Leicester to reach the Championship play-off final. Troy Deeney netted a dramatic winner 20 seconds after Manuel Almunia saved Anthony Knockaert’s penalty to secure a 3-2 aggregate win. Watford would go on to lose the final to Crystal Palace.

Player to watch

Jamie Vardy: Leicester’s awful form meant that the service to star striker Jamie Vardy was lacking, accounting for his lack of goals before the team’s recent upturn in form.

He has now entered a purple patch in which he has netted 9 in his last 14 appearances for Leicester, and will be a serious danger to the Watford defence.

Past three meetings

Watford 2 Leicester 1

Premier League, November 2017

Watford 0 Leicester 1

Premier League, March 2016

Leicester 2 Watford 1

Premier League, November 2015

Form

Leicester: LDDLW

Watford: WLWLL

Odds

Leicester to win: 5/9

Watford to win: 21/4

Draw: 31/10